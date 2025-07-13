Tommy O'Rourke Leaves Cape Cod League as MLB Draft Looms; The Anchor
With less than a week until the MLB Draft and his decision up in the air, Vanderbilt reliever Tommy O’Rourke has left the Cape Cod League and will now focus on his next step.
O’Rourke had five outings on the Cape in which he went for a total of 7.1 innings and finished with an ERA of 4.91. The Vanderbilt reliever gave up seven hits and four runs while striking out 10 and walking just two batters.
The extra work with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks came in addition to his 15.2 innings pitched throughout the 2025 college season. It’s O’Rourke’s first healthy offseason since prior to the 2022 season.
O’Rourke’s summer on the Cape represented his final opportunity to make an impression on scouts prior to Sunday and Monday’s MLB Draft. The veteran reliever could have an opportunity to sign with teams, but also possesses a year of college eligibility.
It appears that a decision hasn’t been made one way or another, yet.
