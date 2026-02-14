Vanderbilt Baseball Legend Selected for College Baseball Hall of Fame: The Anchor

A legendary Vanderbilt baseball athlete has been inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame. Former Vanderbilt pitcher and Major League Baseball standout David Price is in the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin released a video statement on Twitter/X Thursday night congratulating Price on his latest honor.

“You’re a legacy player, but you’re a legacy person as well. I’m very indebted personally to you for coming to Vanderbilt, for trusting us and watching over your development in the years that you were here. There wasn’t a time while you were here that we weren’t appreciative of you,” Corbin said. “You’re one heck of a representative of Vanderbilt and you still are to this day. Congratulations on this honor. Vanderbilt University is very proud of you. Thank you very much for your representation.”

Price pitched three seasons at Vanderbilt from 2005-2007. Price finished his final collegiate season with an 11-1 record and a 2.63 ERA. That same season, Price won that Dick Howser Trophy and the Brooks Wallace Award.

Price pitched in the MLB from 2008-2022, where he played for five organizations. Price is mainly known for pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008-2014, where he won the 2012 AL Cy Young Award.

In 2018, Price helped the Boston Red Sox win the 2018 World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Price started the second game in that series. Price also had short stints with the Detroit Tigers (2014-2015), Toronto Blue Jays (2015) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2021-2022).

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026

Vanderbilt football added a familiar face to its coaching staff late Thursday night. The Commodores hired former Western Michigan co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Seth Payne. Payne was on Clark Lea’s staff at Vanderbilt in 2024.

Four-star safety recruit KJ Caldwell has announced he will choose between one of five football programs and commit April 3. Vanderbilt is one of the schools in his final five as well as Georgia, Miami, NC State and Tennessee.

Vanderbilt football extended an offer to Luke Burger, an offensive lineman for the class of 2027. Burger is 6-foot-7 and is from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Friday's Commodores Results

No. 23 Vanderbilt baseball (beat/lost to) No. 10 TCU (score).

Vanderbilt women’s tennis (beat/lost to) Austin Peay (score).

Saturday's Commodores Schedule

No. 23 Vanderbilt baseball vs. Texas Tech at the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown (Arlington, Texas), 11 a.m. CT on FloSports.

No. 19 Vanderbilt men’s basketball vs. Texas A&M, 12 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the Alice and John Wallace Classic (Palm Desert, California), Day 1.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Music City Challenge, Day 2.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I'm a very competitive person, whether it's school, baseball or even playing video games.” David Price

We’ll Leave You With This…

Threads for Arlington 🧵 pic.twitter.com/eXngFYqyu0 — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) February 12, 2026

