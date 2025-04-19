Vanderbilt Baseball's Offensive Explosion Ensures Series Victory Over Georgia
No. 19 Vanderbilt baseball's offense struck early and often on Friday to take down No. 5 Georgia at home 13-7 in game two to claim its third SEC series victory of the season.
The Commodores utilized the long ball to score multiple runs in four different innings. Vanderbilt hit four home runs starting with catcher Colin Barczi's two-run shot in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Infielder Brodie Johnston stepped into the box in the third and hit the first of two three-run home runs to make it 5-0. His sixth inning edition made the score 11-3 and marked his third in two days against Georgia and the ninth of the year for the freshman. Braden Holcomb followed up with a two-run blast of his own to extend Vanderbilt's lead to 10 to make the last three innings comfortable for the home side.
Vanderbilt's pitching staff struck out a dozen Georgia batters in the win. Starting pitcher Cody Bowker gave the 'Dores 3.1 innings and struck out six but allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in the fourth inning after the game was delayed 45 minutes due to a technical issue with a light pole in the stadium.
Levi Huesman entered for Bowker and struck out one Bulldog before giving up a hit and then turning the game over to Alex Kranzler. Kranzler ultimately got the win fo the Commodores after managing 3 innings of work, striking out four batters but surrenderred four runs in the seventh inning to allow Georgia to avoid a run-rule defeat.
Miller Green managed the final two innings for the Commodores bullpen adding a strikeout to his season tally and shutting Georgia down without a hit or baserunner.
The series concludes on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.