Vanderbilt Baseball Pitchers Top MLB Prospect List for 2021

When it comes to college baseball programs that produce the most major league caliber pitchers, there is none close to what Tim Corbin and the Vanderbilt Commodores baseball program have produced of late.

Names like Price, Gray, Buehler, Minor, and others have been high draft picks and gone on to produce stellar professional careers to date. Other former Commodore arms are spread across the majors and minor league teams as they work their way toward the top.

A recent article from a Seattle Mariners, site LookoutLanding.com shared a story on the top two major league pitching prospects in the potential class of 2021, and both are Commodores.

Kumar Rocker's name at the top of any MLB prospect list is expected, as is that of his teammate Jack Leiter.

Both players had their 2020 seasons cut far short of hopes and expectations, but both players are set to be the leaders of Vanderbilt's pitching staff next season. At least on paper, it might well be the best staff in the nation and could end as one of the best of all time.

This from LookoutLanding.com

"Rocker was actually a 38th round selection by the Colorado Rockies in 2018, but didn’t put ink to paper due to signability concerns. Most evaluators had Rocker being a first round talent in that draft. As of today, Rocker is the odds-on favorite to go first overall. After an eye-popping freshman campaign in 2019, his stock had never been higher. Rocker was nearly an unanimous Freshman College Baseball Player of the Year by just about every publication. He took home the College World Series ‘Most Outstanding Player’ award, and threw a no-hitter in said World Series. He pitched nearly 100 innings, striking out 114 and walking just 21 along the way."

Leiter has earned similar praise from evaluators even before his first pitch in college, and he did not disappoint in his limited first season.

The Commodores staff in 2021, led by Rocker and Leiter along with Sam Hliboki and others, plus the additions of incoming freshmen such as 6'4" 210 right-hander Christian Litte, have this group poised for a special season.

