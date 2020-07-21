CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Baseball Pitchers Top MLB Prospect List for 2021

Greg Arias

When it comes to college baseball programs that produce the most major league caliber pitchers, there is none close to what Tim Corbin and the Vanderbilt Commodores baseball program have produced of late. 

Names like Price, Gray, Buehler, Minor, and others have been high draft picks and gone on to produce stellar professional careers to date. Other former Commodore arms are spread across the majors and minor league teams as they work their way toward the top. 

A recent article from a Seattle Mariners, site LookoutLanding.com shared a story on the top two major league pitching prospects in the potential class of 2021, and both are Commodores.   

Kumar Rocker's name at the top of any MLB prospect list is expected, as is that of his teammate Jack Leiter. 

Both players had their 2020 seasons cut far short of hopes and expectations, but both players are set to be the leaders of Vanderbilt's pitching staff next season. At least on paper, it might well be the best staff in the nation and could end as one of the best of all time. 

This from LookoutLanding.com

"Rocker was actually a 38th round selection by the Colorado Rockies in 2018, but didn’t put ink to paper due to signability concerns. Most evaluators had Rocker being a first round talent in that draft.

As of today, Rocker is the odds-on favorite to go first overall. After an eye-popping freshman campaign in 2019, his stock had never been higher. Rocker was nearly an unanimous Freshman College Baseball Player of the Year by just about every publication. He took home the College World Series ‘Most Outstanding Player’ award, and threw a no-hitter in said World Series. He pitched nearly 100 innings, striking out 114 and walking just 21 along the way."

Leiter has earned similar praise from evaluators even before his first pitch in college, and he did not disappoint in his limited first season.

The Commodores staff in 2021, led by Rocker and Leiter along with Sam Hliboki and others, plus the additions of incoming freshmen such as 6'4" 210 right-hander Christian Litte, have this group poised for a special season.   

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Baseball

SWAC Postponing Season Impacts Auburn's Season Opener

The Southwestern Athletic Conference became the third conference to decide not to play football this fall.

Greg Arias

Dear NFL, NFLPA: an Open Letter To Both Sides

Can we propose a name change for the NFL and NFLPA? Something like the National Inconsiderate Football League

Greg Arias

Alabama Players Sweep SI SEC Publishers Preseason Awards, but LSU Pair Head Top 10 List

Tide Trio Tops in SEC for 2020, Mullen tapped Coach of the Year.

Greg Arias

Thomas Officially Joins Vanderbilt Basketball

Canadian guard Trevon Thomas signs with Commodores

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Player Receives Preseason Honors

Dimitri Moore named to 2020 Butkus Award Watch List.

Vanderbilt University

Vandy Boys of Summer

Vanderbilt baseball will once again be well-represented in MLB

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt Football Newest Commitment is SI All-American Candidate

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason added another offensive lineman to the current commitment list on Saturday.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit: SI All-American Candidate Aalah Brown

The Vanderbilt Commodores are heavily recruiting wide receivers in the class of 2021, with Aalah Brown among them.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit: SI- All-American Candidate Alton McCaskill

The Vanderbilt Commodores are heavily recruiting running backs in the class of 2021, with Alton McCaskill among them.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit: SI All-American Candidate Jarquez Hunter

The Vanderbilt Commodores are heavily recruiting running backs in the class of 2021, with Jarquez Hunter among them.

Greg Arias