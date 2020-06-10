CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Commodores and Major League Draft Tonight

Greg Arias

It's a big day for the Vandy Boys and head coach Tim Corbin as the Major League Draft begins later tonight, and former Commodore Austin Martin is expected to be taken in the top two selections. 

Two possible future Commodores, Robert Hassell III and Pete Crow-Armstrong, could both hear their names called as one of 37 picks to be made during round one. 

Other Commodores such as Ty Duvall and Harrison Ray could be selected during the five rounds of this abbreviated draft. Still, those selections will take place on Thursday when rounds two through five are chosen.

Here are the details on the draft and where you can watch.   

 Day 1

  • Date: Wednesday, June 10
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV: MLB Network and ESPN
  • Streaming: MLB.com
  • Picks: 1-37 (Rounds: 1st, 29 picks, plus Competitive Balance Round A)

Day 2

  • Date: Thursday, June 11
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • TV: MLB Network and ESPN2
  • Streaming: MLB.com
  • Picks: 38-160 (Rounds: 2nd, Competitive Balance Round B, Supplemental 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th)

In the first round, 37 picks will be made tonight. The remaining 123 selections will take place in five-rounds on Thursday. MLB shortened the draft from 40 rounds to five rounds this year in an attempt to cut costs in player salaries during the COVID-19 pandemic.   

Here is the order of selections in round one. 

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Baltimore Orioles
  3. Miami Marlins
  4. Kansas City Royals
  5. Toronto Blue Jays
  6. Seattle Mariners
  7. Pittsburgh Pirates
  8. San Diego Padres
  9. Colorado Rockies
  10. Los Angeles Angels
  11. Chicago White Sox
  12. Cincinnati Reds
  13. San Francisco Giants
  14. Texas Rangers
  15. Philadelphia Phillies
  16. Chicago Cubs
  17. Boston Red Sox
  18. Arizona Diamondbacks
  19. New York Mets
  20. Milwaukee Brewers
  21. St. Louis Cardinals
  22. Washington Nationals
  23. Cleveland Indians
  24. Tampa Bay Rays
  25. Atlanta Braves
  26. Oakland Athletics
  27. Minnesota Twins
  28. New York Yankees
  29. Los Angeles Dodgers

One thing is sure; this draft will be much different because of the pandemic and the current situation of minor league teams. With fewer players being drafted and the free-agent players available, what will happen during this draft will be followed more closely than perhaps any other draft in history.        

