Vanderbilt Commodores and Major League Draft Tonight

It's a big day for the Vandy Boys and head coach Tim Corbin as the Major League Draft begins later tonight, and former Commodore Austin Martin is expected to be taken in the top two selections.

Two possible future Commodores, Robert Hassell III and Pete Crow-Armstrong, could both hear their names called as one of 37 picks to be made during round one.

Other Commodores such as Ty Duvall and Harrison Ray could be selected during the five rounds of this abbreviated draft. Still, those selections will take place on Thursday when rounds two through five are chosen.

Here are the details on the draft and where you can watch.

Day 1

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Wednesday, June 10 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV: MLB Network and ESPN

MLB Network and ESPN Streaming: MLB.com

MLB.com Picks: 1-37 (Rounds: 1st, 29 picks, plus Competitive Balance Round A)

Day 2

Date: Thursday, June 11

Thursday, June 11 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV: MLB Network and ESPN2

MLB Network and ESPN2 Streaming: MLB.com

MLB.com Picks: 38-160 (Rounds: 2nd, Competitive Balance Round B, Supplemental 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th)

In the first round, 37 picks will be made tonight. The remaining 123 selections will take place in five-rounds on Thursday. MLB shortened the draft from 40 rounds to five rounds this year in an attempt to cut costs in player salaries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the order of selections in round one.

One thing is sure; this draft will be much different because of the pandemic and the current situation of minor league teams. With fewer players being drafted and the free-agent players available, what will happen during this draft will be followed more closely than perhaps any other draft in history.

