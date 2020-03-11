Vanderbilt, Lipscomb, Belmont Announce Cancellation of Games at First Horizon Park



NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Due to damages sustained from the recent tornado, Vanderbilt’s matchups against Belmont (March 17) and Lipscomb (March 24) will no longer be played at First Horizon Park, the Nashville Sounds announced Tuesday.

The Germantown area, which surrounds First Horizon Park sustained a direct hit from the tornado that destroyed part of Nashville March, 3 as the area is still shut down and parts remain without electricity as crews are working round the clock trying to restore services and remove the damage from the area.

Vanderbilt, Belmont, and Lipscomb are working together to explore possible avenues for rescheduling the two games. All announcements for the rescheduled games will come from the three institutions.

With all three institutions inside the city of Nashville, the games could be scheduled at any of the three team's home fields, though Hawkins Field at Vanderbilt would seem to be the most logical choice because of its seating capacity (3,700) which is more than double Dugin Field at Lipscomb (1,500) and considerably larger than Rose Park, Belmont's home that seats just 750 fans.

Fans who have purchased tickets to either event will be issued a full refund. For fans who have purchased individual tickets through TicketMaster.com, the refund will automatically occur and should take 3-5 business days to appear on a bank or credit card statement.

The sixth-ranked Commodores return to action from Hawkins Field at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Toledo.