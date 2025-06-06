Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin Slips to Fourth in SEC Baseball Coaching Salaries
Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin’s spot as one of the highest paid SEC baseball coaches has taken a step down.
Mississippi State’s new baseball coach, Brian O’Connor, will be the second-highest paid coach in the SEC after the Bulldogs lured him away from a two decade career at Virginia with a $2.9 million salary. Tennessee’s Tony Vitello is still the highest paid SEC coach at an even $3 million and Texas coach Jim Schlossnagle will make $2.68 per year after two years.
But if you combine the number of wins as a SEC coach Vitello, O’Connor and Schlossnagle have, Corbin has twice (1,070) as many (520). Corbin also has the most wins as a head coach (O’Connor and Schlossnagle each have 900-plus career wins).
Corbin also has the most national championships of the four coaches. So, perhaps Vanderbilt’s coach is due for a raise. Sure, the 2025 season ended in disappointment, but it was only so disappointing because of the great job he did this season.
Here’s the full list of SEC coaches’ salaries:
Current SEC Baseball Coach Average Salaries
- Tony Vitello, Tennessee: $3 million
- Brian O’Connor, Mississippi State: $2.9 million
- Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: $2.68 million (after first two years)
- Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt: $2.45 million
- Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida: $1.84 million
- Jay Johnson, LSU: $1.79 million
- Mike Bianco, Ole Miss: $1.63 million
- Dave Van Horn, Arkansas: $1.4 million
- Paul Mainieri, South Carolina: $1.3 million
- Wes Johnson, Georgia: $1.3 million
- Butch Thompson, Auburn: $1.28 million
- Rob Vaughn, Alabama: $1 million
- Skip Johnson, Oklahoma: $1 million
- Michael Earley, Texas A&M: $900k
- Nick Mingione, Kentucky: $875K
- Kerrick Jackson, Missouri: $725K
Note: Chris Lemonis was 11th at $1.33 million before Mississippi State relieved him of his duties. Brian O’Connor’s salary at Virginia last season, $1.4 million, would have been 8th on this list.