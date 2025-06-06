Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin Slips to Fourth in SEC Baseball Coaching Salaries

Mississippi State's new baseball coach will make $2.9 million a year in Starkville, which moves Corbin further down the list of highest paid SEC coaches.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Tim Corbin (4) shakes hands with his players during introductions as Ole Miss Rebels take on Vanderbilt Commodores during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Tim Corbin (4) shakes hands with his players during introductions as Ole Miss Rebels take on Vanderbilt Commodores during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday, May 25, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin’s spot as one of the highest paid SEC baseball coaches has taken a step down.

Mississippi State’s new baseball coach, Brian O’Connor, will be the second-highest paid coach in the SEC after the Bulldogs lured him away from a two decade career at Virginia with a $2.9 million salary. Tennessee’s Tony Vitello is still the highest paid SEC coach at an even $3 million and Texas coach Jim Schlossnagle will make $2.68 per year after two years.

But if you combine the number of wins as a SEC coach Vitello, O’Connor and Schlossnagle have, Corbin has twice (1,070) as many (520). Corbin also has the most wins as a head coach (O’Connor and Schlossnagle each have 900-plus career wins).

Corbin also has the most national championships of the four coaches. So, perhaps Vanderbilt’s coach is due for a raise. Sure, the 2025 season ended in disappointment, but it was only so disappointing because of the great job he did this season.

Here’s the full list of SEC coaches’ salaries:

Current SEC Baseball Coach Average Salaries

  1. Tony Vitello, Tennessee: $3 million
  2. Brian O’Connor, Mississippi State: $2.9 million
  3. Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: $2.68 million (after first two years)
  4. Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt: $2.45 million
  5. Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida: $1.84 million
  6. Jay Johnson, LSU: $1.79 million
  7. Mike Bianco, Ole Miss: $1.63 million
  8. Dave Van Horn, Arkansas: $1.4 million
  9. Paul Mainieri, South Carolina: $1.3 million
  10. Wes Johnson, Georgia: $1.3 million
  11. Butch Thompson, Auburn: $1.28 million
  12. Rob Vaughn, Alabama: $1 million
  13. Skip Johnson, Oklahoma: $1 million
  14. Michael Earley, Texas A&M: $900k
  15. Nick Mingione, Kentucky: $875K
  16. Kerrick Jackson, Missouri: $725K

    Note: Chris Lemonis was 11th at $1.33 million before Mississippi State relieved him of his duties. Brian O’Connor’s salary at Virginia last season, $1.4 million, would have been 8th on this list.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball