Vandy Baseball, Dores of Summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After having their season cut short, several Vanderbilt student-athletes have returned to the diamond and are taking part in summer league action across the country.

Seven Vanderbilt student-athletes are participating in the Northwoods League which has split teams into four regional groups to limit travel. Luke Murphy, Thomas Schultz and T.J. McKenzie are competing for Battle Creek (Michigan) while Sam Hliboki and Chris McElvain joined the Wisconsin Rafters. Tate Kolwyck and Parker Noland are competing for Fond Du Lac (Wisconsin).

McElvain has not allowed a run in eight innings while striking out seven in three appearances. Schultz has not allowed a hit while striking out seven in four innings. In 9.2 innings, Hliboki has fanned 10 and allowed just three earned runs for a 2.79 ERA.

Murphy has struck out three in as many appearances alongside a 2.45 ERA. Noland has posted a .333 average (11-for-33) with eight walks, eight runs and five RBIs in nine games. McKenzie has registered four hits, four RBIs and four walks alongside two stolen bases in seven games. Kolwyck has posted six RBIs and five hits across nine contests.

Carter Young joined the Cascade Collegiate League, based out of Western Washington, and is competing for the Chinooks. Matt Hogan is taking part in the Blue Chip Collegiate Baseball League (HDMH-Grey team) on Long Island (New York). Troy LaNeve is with the All-American Collegiate League (Ark Basement Jack Hammers team) in Western Pennsylvania. Hogan has started four games, adding a pair of RBIs in a 1-for-3 performance July 7.

Dominic Keegan is taking part in New England’s Futures League for the Nashua Silver Knights (New Hampshire). The Methuen, Massachusetts, native has nine hits and five RBIs in eight games. Maxwell Romero Jr. has joined the Seminole County Snappers of the Florida Collegiate Summer League where he has one home run and three hits across six games.

Several student-athletes have been impacted by the cancelation of leagues including Spencer Jones and CJ Rodriguez, of the California Collegiate League. Will Duff was scheduled to compete in the Show Me League before its cancelation. Isaiah Thomas is also participating in a modified version of the Cressey League.

Summer Ball Commodores

Matt Hogan — Blue Chip Collegiate Baseball League — HDMH-Grey (New York)

Sam Hliboki — Northwoods League — Wisconsin Rafters

Dominic Keegan — Futures League — Nashua Silver Knights (New Hampshire)

Tate Kolwyck — Northwoods League — Fond du Lac (Wisconsin)

Troy LaNeve — All-American Collegiate League — Ark Basement Jack Hammers (Pennsylvania)

Chris McElvain — Northwoods League — Wisconsin Rafters

T.J. McKenzie — Northwoods League — Battle Creek (Michigan)

Luke Murphy — Northwoods League — Battle Creek (Michigan)

Parker Noland — Northwoods League — Fond du Lac (Wisconsin)

Maxwell Romero Jr. — Florida Collegiate Summer League — Seminole County Snappers

Thomas Schultz — Northwoods League — Battle Creek (Michigan)

Carter Young — Cascade League — Chinooks (Washington)

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Baseball press release.