Vanderbilt Baseball Recruit Gavin Casas Withdraws Name from MLB Draft

The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball program and head coach Tim Corbin got good news on Sunday with the announcement that 2020 commitment Gavin Casas has withdrawn his name for consideration in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft.

The announcement came from Casas via his Twitter account, where he shared the following comment.

"With much thought and consideration going into this decision, I have decided to remove my name from the 2020 MLB Draft. Thank you to all the teams who have been following me the past few years, and I hope to continue the process again when the time is right. Playing at Vanderbilt has been a dream of mine since the start. I'm excited for what the future holds. See you in guys in Nashville. Anchor Down."

The Pembroke Pines, Florida native stands 6'3" 215-pounds and played first and third base for his American Heritage High School team along with serving as a left-handed pitcher.

Perfect Game Baseball had this to say of Casas.

" Big and strong build, especially in the lower half. Left-handed hitter, open stance and a wide base to start, long and loose swing with plenty of loft, puts the ball in the air and gets very good carry, front hip can go early looking to pull the ball, leverage power swing he executes well. First base tools on defense, has good mobility for his size and plenty of arm strength for first base. Good student, verbal commitment to Vanderbilt."

Projections as to which position he might play at Vanderbilt differ according to multiple evaluations. However, Perfect Game suggests his best place might be as a first baseman at the next level.

Conversely, Baseball Factory believes "third base will be his position in college.

"Gavin is an athletic and strong 2020 3B prospect. At the hot corner, Gavin presents a low/early glove, works from the ground up, and makes the routine play. He has efficient footwork to the ball and throws from multiple arm slots. At the plate, Gavin showed off his bat speed with a 94 MPH exit velocity. He starts in an open stance and looks to do damage to the ball at all times. He consistently makes hard contact and consistently finds the barrel. He hits off a firm front side, stays balanced through contact, and shows power to all fields. Gavin has tremendous upside and we hope to see his progress in the future."

Regardless of position, Corbin and the Commodores now know that Casas will be a member of their roster soon.

