Vandy Baseball Schedule Loaded with Postseason and Omaha Matchups, Trips Out West
The 2025 Vanderbilt Baseball schedule is officially complete now that the non-conference slate has been officially released by the university, and the Vandy Boys have a grind ahead of them.
Of Vandy's 56 games scheduled for next season, 30 of them come against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year, with 12 of those games against teams that ended their seasons in Omaha as qualifiers for the College World Series. The team also has two significant road trips out West, adding complexity due to the need to fly the team and their equipment from Nashville.
The season begins in February, as usual, but surprisingly not at home: In lieu of hosting a traveling team from up north in Hawkins Field, the first of two West Coast trips is on tap for the Commodores. Vandy is one of four teams appearing in Phoenix at the 2025 MLB Desert Invitational, taking on Grand Canyon, Nebraska, and UC Irvine in Phoenix. The weekend's action usually features eight teams playing round-robin style at three different locations across the Phoenix Area, including Salt River Field at Talking Stick, Spring Training home of both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, as well as Sloan Park, Spring Training home of the Chicago Cubs.
Vandy's other West Coast travel is a trip to Los Angeles for the Dodgertown Classic from Feb 28th through March 2nd, where the Commodores will take on UCLA, USC, and UConn.
Other weekend matchups in the non-conference include hosting St. Mary's and Xavier in Hawkins Field for weekend matchups, as well as midweek contests against Air Force, Tennessee Tech, Evansville, St. Bonaventure, and Valparaiso prior to the conference slate.
Similar to non-conference play starting on the road, the start of SEC action will see the Commodores away from the friendly confines of Hawkins Field, taking on the Auburn Tigers in Auburn's Plainsman Park. Other road matchups in the conference slate for Vandy are Florida, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and reigning national champion Tennessee in Knoxville.