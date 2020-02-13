CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Vandy Boys Headed To Arizona, Harrison Ray Ready for  Season

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores are on their way to Arizona to begin the 2020 baseball season in defense of their College World Series title as they open the season on Friday against Michigan in a rematch of last season's championship series.

Senior Harrison Ray knows this is a different team than the one that won 59 games a season ago and set school and league records.

Once again this season, Ray will be the starting second baseman and a team leader. Entering his final season for the Commodores, the Longwood, Fl. native is looking to improve on the numbers he posted last season, and keep playing at the level he did in Omaha. 

In 66 games last season, Ray posted a batting average of .276, 64 hits, scored 50 runs, collected 38 RBI, drew 30 bases on balls and stole 21 bases.

Some of the highlights include,  17 multi-hit games, scored a run in 20 of his last 31 games and Drove in 27 runs in his last 37 games, with the last stat being perhaps the most impressive considering he is a lead-off hitter.. 

It was what he did in Omaha that has fans and Ray looking for more this time around.

Ray's production was impressive, and important to the championship, including an 11-game on-base streak to close the season, drawing 12 walks in that span, he recorded three hits in College World Series Finals,  logged two runs College World Series finals, recorded two RBIs in the College World Series Finals, scored eight runs in the NCAA Tournament, and contributed five RBIs in the NCAA Tournament. 

While repeating that hot finish will be more difficult this time around because of teams now knowing him and without some of the offensive production in that lineup behind him now gone, Ray will look to keep it going this time around. 

The Commodores will play Michigan, UConn, and Cal-Poly starting Friday-Sunday before returning home to face South Alabama Tuesday, Feb. 18 with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 pm at Hawkins Field.   

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rotation set for Vandy Boys as they Begin Season on Friday Against Michigan

Tim Corbin and his Vanderbilt Commodores begin defense of their College World Series championship on Friday in Scottsdale, Az. as they face Michigan in the first of three games in three days. They will also face UConn and Cal-Poly.

Greg Arias

Photo Gallery: Vanderbilt-Kentucky Round II

Here are some photos from Tuesday night's Vanderbilt versus Kentucky game from Memorial Gym as the Wildcats won 78-64.

Greg Arias

Stackhouse on Formula for Growing Success at Vanderbilt

Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse spoke with the media following his team's loss to Kentucky at Memorial Gym and shared his thoughts on multiple things relating to his program.

Greg Arias

One last time, Stackhouse can Coach, ask John Calipari, I did

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shared his thoughts on Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse following the Wildcats win in Nashville Tuesday.

Greg Arias

Second Half Again Dooms Commodores as Kentucky Comes from Behind for 78-64 win

Vanderbilt led by as much as 14 points in the first half, but once again the second-half collapse doomed them as Kentucky blew past them, outscoring the Commodores.

Greg Arias

So a fake Twitter account seems to be targeting UTenn recruits for money.

Greg Arias

Pregame Kentucky Visits Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores face off in a 6 pm tipoff at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Pinkney Among Those with most to Prove at NFL Combine According to PFF

Former Vanderbilt standout has some work to do in the eyes of some NFL teams after a subpar senior season and Senior Bowl week.

Greg Arias

Kentucky Visits Vanderbilt as Commodores look for Another Memorial Upset

The Commodores welcome nationally-ranked Kentucky to Memorial Gym for a Tuesday evening contest in the 193rd career meeting between the two schools.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Quick Hitters: Kentucky Edition Part II

The Commodores host the Kentucky Wildcats tonight. This is the second meeting between the two as the Cats took the first meeting in Lexington twelve days ago by a final score of 71-62.

Greg Arias