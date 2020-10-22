Bob Delaney Expands Role With SEC Basketball Officiating



Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday that the role of Bob Delaney, the SEC’s Special Advisor for Officiating Development and Performance, will expand to assist with the oversight of its men’s basketball officiating consortium.

Delaney, who has served in his current role since 2018, will support SEC Coordinator of Men's Basketball Officials Mike Eades and Assistant Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officials Reggie Cofer in the management of the officiating consortium that serves the Southeastern Conference, American Athletic Conference, ASUN, Southern, Sun Belt and Southwestern Athletic Conferences

“Having Bob as a part of the consortium team will be a great asset for all involved,” Eades said. “With his extensive background in officiating and leadership, he will help us continue to improve our program from top to bottom. I am really excited that Bob will be participating in this expanded role this upcoming season and look forward to working with him in the future.”

Delaney, an accomplished former NBA official and executive with extensive experience in leadership training, currently serves as a consultant to the officiating coordinators in each of the SEC’s sports.

"Bob has brought a unique perspective to our officiating program, and his experience on multiple levels of the game combined with his leadership acumen will only strengthen our overall officiating effort as he expands his responsibilities," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Delaney has served the NBA in various areas of officiating development, including most recently as the Vice President, Referee Operations/Director of Officials. He is the founder of two schools that trained officials for high-integrity roles within the NBA, WNBA and college basketball. His Performance Enhancement Program (PEP) has provided training for the NFL, U.S. Army, FBI, Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Homeland Security and more.