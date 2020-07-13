Vanderbilt Basketball Adds Final Piece To  Recruiting Class of 2020

Jerry Stackhouse and the Vanderbilt men's basketball team added their final recruit to the class of 2020 on Saturday with the announcement that Trevon Thomas has committed to the Commodores.

A native of Toronto, Thomas, a 5'11" 165 point guard from Crestwood Preparatory College, is only a two-star prospect according to Rivals.com, but that could be a bit misleading.

According to Aaron Rose, publisher of SI.com's Toronto Raptors team site AllRaptors, Thomas is compared favorably to some talented former NBA talents, in the evaluation of Candian basketball scout Wesley Brown.

"He is a talented point guard with a great handle, quick first step, and good stroke," said Brown in Rose's article."

"He's like Speedy Claxton, Isaiah Thomas, Allen Iverson, Carsen Edwards, like, the list goes on and on of all those 5-11 guards that surprise and super surprised a lot of people,"

The recruitment of Thomas was an easy one for Stackhouse, as the Commodores were his only offer from an NCAA program, according to Rose.

"Had the offer from Vanderbilt not come when it did, Thomas said he's not sure where he'd be right now. There were days when he was really down with his recruitment, wondering if he should just commit to a low-major or Canadian school to get the process over with."

As a senior, Thomas averaged 24.2 ppg, which is impressive coming from a point guard, even at the high school level.

Thomas' recruitment could ultimately pay more significant dividends for Stackhouse and the Commodores, as his first-cousins is 6-foot-6 rising sophomore Elijah Fisher, who North Pole Hoops ranks as Canada's top prospect in 2023.

According to Rose, Fisher currently holds an offer from the Commodores.

Read Rose's entire article on Thomas here.

NOTE: Thanks to Aaron Rose for sharing his article and the information contained above.

