Did Vanderbilt Fall Even Further Away From Top 25 After Rough Week?

Vanderbilt women's basketball dropped both of its games last week to ranked opponents.

Taylor Hodges

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson (5) bolts past Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes (1) during the third quarter at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson (5) bolts past Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes (1) during the third quarter at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a rough week for the Vanderbilt women’s basketball and it resulted in another week with the Commodores nowhere to be found in the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll.

Vanderbilt lost to then-No. 16 Oklahoma, 101-81, and then No. 6 South Carolina, 82-54. Despite the losses, Mikayla Blakes and Khamil Pierre are still the only teammates in the nation to each over 20 points or more per game.

Vanderbilt will cap off its regular season with a pair of games this week. The Commodores will host Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and then travel to Missouri on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Commodores will head to the SEC Tournament.

Here’s the complete top 25 poll:

AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll

  1. Texas (26-2)
  2. UCLA (26-1)
  3. Notre Dame (24-3)
  4. USC (25-2)
  5. UConn (26-3)
  6. South Carolina (25-3)
  7. LSU (27-2)
  8. North Carolina (25-4)
  9. North Carolina State (22-5)
  10. TCU (26-3)
  11. Tennessee (21-6)
  12. Ohio State (23-4)
  13. Oklahoma (21-6)
  14. Kansas State (25-4)
  15. Kentucky (21-5)
  16. Duke (21-7)
  17. Baylor (24-5)
  18. West Virginia (21-6)
  19. Maryland (21-6)
  20. Alabama (22-6)
  21. Oklahoma State (22-5)
  22. Creighton (23-4)
  23. Michigan State (20-7)
  24. Florida State (22-6)
  25. Louisville (19-8)

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 32, South Dakota St. 22, Utah 19, Illinois 14, Richmond 12, California 7, James Madison 5, Mississippi 4, Iowa 2, Harvard 2, Fairfield 1.

