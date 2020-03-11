Dore Duo Recognized by SEC
Greg Arias
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt junior guard Saben Lee was named to the All-SEC Second Team and freshman guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team on Tuesday by the league’s coaches.
Lee, from Phoenix, Arizona, leads the Commodores with 18.2 points per game and has had an incredible junior season. He has scored 30 or more points on three separate occasions, with his latest being a 38-point effort in a road win at Alabama on March 3, and he is ranked in the top 10 in the SEC in five different categories - scoring (5th, 18.2 points/game), assists (6th, 4.3 assists/game), field goal percentage (8th, 48.0%), free throw attempts (3rd, 193), and free throws made (5th, 144). The junior guard has been honored with two SEC Player of the Week awards this season, including the conference’s last regular-season award on Monday, when he averaged 28.5 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in wins at Alabama and against South Carolina.
Lee becomes Vanderbilt’s first all-conference nominee since Jeff Roberson was named to the All-SEC Second Team in 2018.
Pippen Jr., from Los Angeles, California, averages 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game and has become a steadying force for the Commodores this season. The freshman is ninth in the SEC in assists and has been one of the best freshmen in the SEC getting to the charity stripe. He is second in the conference among all freshmen in free throws made with 129, and leads all freshmen in free throws attempted with 181. He has also scored 20 or more points in three games this season, including a team-leading 21 points in Vanderbilt's win over South Carolina. Pippen Jr. has been honored with two Freshman of the Week awards this season by the SEC, including last week, when he averaged averaged 17 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two Commodore wins last week.
Pippen Jr. becomes the first Commodore to be named to the All-Freshman team since Wade Baldwin IV and Riley LaChance were named to the list in 2015.
The Commodores are back in action Wednesday night in the SEC Tournament when they take on Arkansas at Bridgestone Arena. Game time is tentatively set for approximately 8:30 p.m.
All-SEC Selections
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee