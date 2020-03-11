CommodoreCountry
Dore Duo Recognized by SEC

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt junior guard Saben Lee was named to the All-SEC Second Team and freshman guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team on Tuesday by the league’s coaches.

Lee, from Phoenix, Arizona, leads the Commodores with 18.2 points per game and has had an incredible junior season. He has scored 30 or more points on three separate occasions, with his latest being a 38-point effort in a road win at Alabama on March 3, and he is ranked in the top 10 in the SEC in five different categories - scoring (5th, 18.2 points/game), assists (6th, 4.3 assists/game), field goal percentage (8th, 48.0%), free throw attempts (3rd, 193), and free throws made (5th, 144). The junior guard has been honored with two SEC Player of the Week awards this season, including the conference’s last regular-season award on Monday, when he averaged 28.5 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in wins at Alabama and against South Carolina.

Lee becomes Vanderbilt’s first all-conference nominee since Jeff Roberson was named to the All-SEC Second Team in 2018.

Pippen Jr., from Los Angeles, California, averages 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game and has become a steadying force for the Commodores this season. The freshman is ninth in the SEC in assists and has been one of the best freshmen in the SEC getting to the charity stripe. He is second in the conference among all freshmen in free throws made with 129, and leads all freshmen in free throws attempted with 181. He has also scored 20 or more points in three games this season, including a team-leading 21 points in Vanderbilt's win over South Carolina. Pippen Jr. has been honored with two Freshman of the Week awards this season by the SEC, including last week, when he averaged averaged 17 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two Commodore wins last week.

Pippen Jr. becomes the first Commodore to be named to the All-Freshman team since Wade Baldwin IV and Riley LaChance were named to the list in 2015.

The Commodores are back in action Wednesday night in the SEC Tournament when they take on Arkansas at Bridgestone Arena. Game time is tentatively set for approximately 8:30 p.m.

All-SEC Selections

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee

Basketball

