Duke Miles Gets Weekly Award: The Anchor
Vanderbilt men’s basketball players are starting to get some national recognition now.
Vanderbilt guard Duke Miles was named the SEC Player of the Week for his performance en route to a championship at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament during Thanksgiving week.
Miles set a record 73 points in the three games throughout the tournament, which set a new record for the most points scored by a single player in the duration of the annual tournament. Miles started his week with a 28-point performance against Western Kentucky in which he made a notable difference in the 5-point win.
On Thanksgiving Day, Miles scored 20 more points in the 89-74 win over VCU. Then, in the championship round, Miles put on a 25-point, three steal game against Saint Mary’s as the Commodores routed the Gaels 96-71. Miles was the first Vanderbilt men's basketball player to score 20 or more points in three consecutive games since the 2023-2024 season. Miles is also the first Vanderbilt player to win SEC Player of the Week since Liam Robbins did in February 2023.
Vanderbilt has been on fire to start the season. The Commodores are off to a 8-0 start to the season as it heads into its upcoming matchup against SMU in the ACC/SEC Challenge tonight. Their performance this season has surpassed preseason expectations thus far as Vanderbilt comes into the latest AP Top 25 poll at No. 17.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
No. 15 Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. Virginia, ACC/SEC Challenge, 4 p.m. CT.
No. 17 Vanderbilt men’s basketball vs. SMU, ACC/SEC Challenge, 8:15 p.m. CT.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games scheduled yesterday.
Did You Notice?
The first NET rankings came out for college basketball on Monday. In the first release of the rankings this season, Vanderbilt was fourth in the country in NET. Vanderbilt is the only SEC team to be in the top 10 of the NET rankings. There are five SEC teams ranked in the top 20 of the NET.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener
76 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“It goes without saying that Earl Bennett was a fantastic football player for us and a fantastic ambassador for Vanderbilt football. You go through and look at the way he has represented our program in every way, you couldn’t ask for anymore from Earl Bennett. We’re going to wish him the very best. We’re going to help him in every way we can.”- Bobby Johnson