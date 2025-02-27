Everything Mark Byington Said After Vanderbilt Basketball Upset No. 12 Texas A&M
Vanderbilt Commodores (19-9, 7-8) took down No. 12 Texas A&M on Wednesday putting the Commodores on the right side of the NCAA Tournament discussion. First year head coach Mark Byington spent time with the media after his side's 86-84 upset win.
Opening Statement
"Yeah, crazy game. At times I thought we played really well and they are a hard matchup, just the physicality, the guard play. They have an unbelievable culture here on how hard they play and what they stand for and they didn't give in. We got that lead there and they didn't give in. We made a few mistakes there. I think we did a good job making free throws, not turning it over, doing enough, but for that to come down there towards the end, that was tough. That would've been real heartbreaking because a lot of times as a coach you want to win when you deserve to win and I felt like we did but they almost pulled it from us so give them credit. Proud of our guys. It's one of our best wins this year, maybe the best win, just beating a good team like this on the road, end of February. It was important for us."
How did you increase the lead in the second half with a limited lineup?
"Yeah, it was four bench players and Tyler Nickel and Tyler Nickel had a great game but the four guy we had in were actually really good on defense. So we were getting stops, we were getting rebounds, we were making things tough for them. Give JQ credit, he hasn't played a lot and then we were in a situation, it was over 10 minutes to go in the game. I was kind of hoping to get a good minute out of him. I was like 'Just give me a good minute'. He gave me way more than that. I was really proud of him."
Were you surprised at how early Texas A&M started fouling?
"No, I wasn't really surprised. It was one of those things where they wanted to extend the game and it worked for them and they extended it all the way out and there was some times there where we had a chance to dribble out the game there at the end and probably should've won by five, but I'm never going to complain in a win and I'm never going to complain when we beat a good team. It was important for us."
Did you team play with extra intensity with eyes on the NCAA Tournament?
"Yeah, the games are important now. You want to play meaningful games at the end of February, play meaningful games in March and we are. We haven't been validated in some of our road performances. We're at Florida and winning most of the game against No. 2 ranked team in the country and just had a bad four minutes there. We're at Tennessee and pretty much led the entire game on the road at Tennessee. So we've had moments where I feel like we're sometimes better, but you've got to win. That's why I'm not complaining about this win, how we did it. We've had some times before where I think we should've won, we didn't. We'll take it any way possible."
Does this win take you off the bubble?
"Yeah, I check the bubble once a week. If not it's probably going to drive me crazy. I checked it last week and I don't know where we are. I do know this, it's a quad one win. The SEC is unbelievable. You go through this and the teams in this, it's so hard to win a game and it takes so much out of you. I think we've shown we're one of the best teams, but we've got more to do. You like to take the thing out of people's hands and keep winning."
Anything specific to lead to Tyler Nickel's big shooting night?
"Well, the shots he made tonight were really hard, most of them. He's a guy you give him open ones, we run stuff for him and he makes them, but tonight he made some really tough, contested, difficult shots. That really gave us confidence. Coming in here, trying to battle, I think the game was 14-13 at one point and then his streak gave us confidence knowing we could win and I wouldn't say we played to hold on but the truth of the matter is we just held on."