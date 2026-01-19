How Far Did Vanderbilt Basketball Fall in AP Top 25 After Two-Consecutive Losses?

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball is ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25, per the Monday afternoon release of the poll.

The Commodores moved down five spots to the ranking after an 0-2 week in which they fell to Florida and Texas while facing the first adversity they’ve season this season. The Commodores were as high as No. 10 this season, which was the program’s highest since its preseason ranking of No. 9 in 2011-2012. Vanderbilt will face Arkansas on Tuesday night as it looks to move to 17-2 and to break its losing streak.

Vanderbilt is ranked above traditional powers like Florida, Arkansas, Kansas and Tennessee.

“We have a chance to have a good team,” Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said after the Commodores’ opener. “When you’re a coach you want hope for the season, you want optimism for the season. Some people lie about it, but I can say the truth and say I’m excited about this group. We’ll get better and better.”

Vanderbilt has put itself among the nation’s elite as a result of its 14-0 start to the season that includes wins over Wake Forest, SMU, Saint Mary’s, VCU, UCF, Western Kentucky and all of its buy game opponents. The Commodores’ rèsumè is among the strongest in all of college basketball as a result of their upper-quad wins as well as their drastic margin of victory in non-power five games.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Vanderbilt guard Duke Miles said after the Commodores’ Battle 4 Atlantis win over Saint Mary’s . “We’re trying to get to the end goal and March to be out there playing for a national championship, so that’s the main goal.”

As Vanderbilt has taken a leap in 2025-26–Byington’s second year at the helm–it does so with a roster including just three returning scholarship players in Tyler Tanner, Devin McGlockton and Tyler Nickel. All three of which have significant roles on a team that possesses an eight-man transfer class headlined by TCU point guard Frankie Collins, North Carolina big man Jalen Washington, Washington wing Tyler Harris, Miles and Cornell wing AK Okereke.

Vanderbilt finished last season with its first NCAA Tournament berth since the 2016-17 season after a 20-win season, but this team has all the signs of being better than that one.