How to Watch: Vanderbilt Basketball at No. 5 Tennessee

The Commodores hit the road for a clash with their in-state rival on Saturday.

Joe Gaither

Jan 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jason Edwards (1) dribbles past Tennessee Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell (3). during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-7. 5-6) make the trip to Knoxville Saturday to take on the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-5, 7-5) as the SEC season continues on. The Commodores enter Thompson Boiling Arena looking for a third top ten victory to add to its resume for the NCAA Tournament committee and improve its conference seeding for the tournament to come in Nashville.

It won't be easy for the 'Dores as they're coming off a hard fought loss to the top team in the nation on Tuesday, but the Volunteers enter off a mid-week loss as well. Vanderbilt's shown they're capable of defeating their in-state rival as they pulled off a one-point win over Tennessee just four weeks ago.

How to Watch: Vanderbilt at No. 5 Tennessee

Who: Vanderbilt (17-7, 5-6 SEC) at No. 5 Tennessee (20-5, 7-5 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. CT.

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Knoxville, Tenn.

Radio102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)

TV: SEC Network

Series vs. Tennessee: Tennessee leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt 131-77.

Last meeting with Tennessee: The Commodores got their first signature win of the year by defeating the No. 6 Volunteers at home 76-75 on January 18. Jason Edwards led all scorers with 18 and Tyler Nickel added 13 with four 3-point makes as the Commodores squandered a 10-point lead with under four minutes to play for a one-point victory over the Vols.

Last time out, Tennessee: The Volunteers went to Lexington and lost on Tuesday to No. 15 Kentucky 75-64. Tennessee dug into the game and even took a brief second-half lead, thanks to Zakai Zeigler's 17 points, but the Wildcats closed the game's last five minutes on a 17-4 run to serve the Vols their fifth conference loss.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores hung tough, but couldn't find Memorial magic against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers, losing 80-66. Guard Jason Edwards led the 'Dores in scoring with 13, but the Vanderbilt defense couldn't find an answer for Denver Jones, Chaney Johnson and Johni Broome as the trio combined for 58 to pull away in the second half.

Vanderbilt Stat Leaders

  • Points: Jason Edwards (17.4)
  • Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (8.1)
  • Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.6)

Tennessee Stat Leaders

  • Points: Chaz Lanier (17.4)
  • Rebounds: Igor Milicic (8.0)
  • Assists: Zakai Zeigler (7.5)

