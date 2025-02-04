How to Watch: Vanderbilt Basketball at No. 6 Florida
The Vanderbilt Commodores were ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for just one week before falling on the road at Oklahoma in emphatic fashion. Luckily the Commodores have a great chance to bounce back and earn respect as the conference season continues with a road trip to No. 6 Florida.
The Gators and Commodores are both coming off embarrassing road losses as they navigate the challenging landscape in the SEC. The matchup is the only only one of the regular season between the two programs and serves as the halfway mark of the conference season for both programs.
How to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. No. 6 Florida
Who: Vanderbilt (16-5, 4-4 SEC) at No. 6 Florida (18-3, 5-3 SEC)
When: Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. CT.
Where: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, Fla.
Radio: 102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)
TV: SEC Network (Matthew Schumacker and Richard Hendrix)
Series vs. Florida: The Commodores and Gators are tied all time 74-74 but Vanderbilt's won three of the last four meetings. Florida won the last matchup in Gainesville 77-64.
Last meeting with Florida: The Commodores defeated the Gators on March 9, 2024 79-78 in Nashville. Vanderbilt forward JaQualon Roberts was fouled in the final 24 seconds to cut the Gators' lead from three to one at the free throw line. The next possession Commodores guard Tyrin Lawrence stole the inbounds pass and converted a game winning layup in the final game of the regular season.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores were blown out on the road at Oklahoma 97-67. Vanderbilt was severely outrebounded and committed 10 second half turnovers to squander a slim halftime lead and fall on the road.
Last time out, Florida: The Gators went on the road to Tennessee and were dismantled 64-44 after shooting just 24 percent from the floor and just 14 percent from beyond the arc. Walter Clayton Jr. was the only Gator in double figures as he managed 10 points on three-of-13 shooting.
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Points: Jason Edwards (17.5)
- Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (7.9)
- Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.5)
Florida Stat Leaders
- Points: Walter Clayton Jr. (17.4)
- Rebounds: Alex Condon (8.0)
- Assists: Walter Clayton Jr. (3.8)