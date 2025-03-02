How to Watch: Vanderbilt Basketball vs. Arkansas
The Vanderbilt Commodores (20-9, 8-8) play their final home game on Tuesday as they welcome John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-12, 16-10) into Memorial Gymnasium for a late tip.
The Commodores look to be safely in the NCAA Tournament after defeating three ranked teams in a row and now focus on improving their seeding for the SEC Tournament in Bridgestone Arena.
How to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas
Who: Vanderbilt (20-9, 8-8 SEC) vs. Arkansas (17-12, 16-10 SEC)
When: Tuesday, March 4 at 9:00 p.m. CT.
Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville.
Radio: 102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Arkansas: Arkansas leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt 30-15 dating back to 1963.
Last meeting with Arkansas: The Razorbacks eliminated the Commodores from last season's SEC Tournament, defeating Vanderbilt 90-85 in overtime in Bridgestone Arena last season. Trevon Brazile scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds in the game and is the only real contributor returning from that game.
Last time out, Arkansas: Arkansas went on the road and gave South Carolina its second SEC win as the Gamecocks defeated the Razorbacks 72-53. Karter Knox led the Hogs with 11 points, while Jonas Aidoo was the only other Arkansas player in double figures with 10. Arkansas only made 15 shots from the field, shooting an abysmal 28.8 percent for the game.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores defeated No. 14 Missouri 97-93 in overtime Chris Manon and AJ Hoggard combined for 44 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocks as the Vandy guards took over. Tyler Nickel hit a 3-point shot at the end of regulation to force overtime and the 'Dores claimed their fifth win over a ranked team this season.
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Points: Jason Edwards (17.2)
- Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (8.0)
- Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.6)
Arkansas Stat Leaders
- Points: Adou Theiro (15.6)
- Rebounds: Adou Theiro (6.0)
- Assists: D.J. Wagner (3.4)