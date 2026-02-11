How Tyler Tanner Became First Vanderbilt Basketball Player Named to Wooden Watchlist Since 2008

NASHVILLE—Last time this happened, Tyler Tanner was a near infant and had yet to embark fully on a basketball career. The United States president was George W. Bush, YouTube was just making its first push as a realistic entertainment source and Vanderbilt was working to upgrade parts of Memorial Gymnasium.

Those historical facts no longer have to be cited, though. Instead, 2026 is the year to remember. Tanner has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason watchlist. The last time a Vanderbilt player was named to the midseason watch list was Shan Foster in 2008. Festus Ezeli, John Jenkins and Jeffery Taylor were also named to the list, but in the preseason of the 2011-12 season.

The John R. Wooden Award is presented annually to the outstanding collegiate basketball Player of the Year for both men and women, its website says. Candidates for the award are selected by a panel of college basketball experts from across the 50 states. The National Advisory Board seeds the national ballot, which includes top candidates who meet the award’s criteria, such as being a full-time student with a minimum 2.00 GPA, contributing to team effort, and excelling in both offense & defense and exhibiting character. Voters, over 1,000 basketball media experts, evaluate players based on their performance throughout the entire season, including the NCAA Tournament. The All-American teams are announced the weekend of the Final Four and the Player of the Year is awarded a five-figure bronze trophy at a gala in Los Angeles.

Tanner has earned the mention by averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 48.6% from the field as well as 38.7% from 3-point range. The Vanderbilt sophomore is among the country’s most improved players this season after averaging 5.7 points a game last season on 46.5% shooting.

The rise has come as a result of increased confidence, a role as Vanderbilt’s primary ballhandler as well as an offseason within a college strength program. Tanner has taken advantage of everything that has promoted him taking a step forward and has become Vanderbilt’s most popular player as a result.

Now, he’s on an award for college basketball’s most prestigious individual award and appears to be viewing it the same way.

“This can all be taken away in an instant, so I’m never going to think ‘oh, I’m that guy,’” Tanner said in regard to his confidence. “I could never be cocky. I was just never raised that way. My confidence is growing, but I’ll never be cocky. I’ll probably be humble just because I know how fragile it is and I know how quickly it can go away.”