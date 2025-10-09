North Carolina Transfer Jalen Washington Believes He'll Be a Different Player at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE---Deep into just about every summer night in an empty Dean Dome were Tyler Nickel and Jalen Washington trading makes from 3-point range. Anything that happened in there those nights wasn’t going to show up directly to the North Carolina fanbase, but Nickel and Washington hoped people would see it eventually.
At the time, the pair of freshman year roommates envisioned they’d each be a part of the future groups that continued the legacy of North Carolina basketball. Then, life happened.
Nickel didn’t like his role there so he entered the transfer portal after his freshman year on Chapel Hill and took a stop at Virginia Tech before ending up at Vanderbilt as a senior. Washington stayed the course at North Carolina and graduated before entering the transfer portal ahead of his final season of eligibility.
Washington kept his thoughts of a potential departure close to the vest, so when Nickel made the seven and a half hour drive from Nashville to visit Washington and his other former teammate Seth Trimble there was some news he had yet to be filled in on.
In a few days Washington would go on to enter the transfer portal, Nickel learned. The Vanderbilt wing had just the spot for Washington to unlock what Nickel feels the 6-foot-10 forward couldn’t have had he stayed at North Carolina for his final season.
Washington later committed to Vanderbilt. Nickel feels Vanderbilt fans should know more about Washington than his 5.7 point and 4.2 rebound per game statline.
“Don’t look at stats or percentages or that type of stuff as far as when he was at UNC and think that’s gonna be the same story with us,” Nickel told Vandy on SI. “We play so differently that anything negative you would say about his game is not gonna carry over here because of his confidence and his freedom to play over here.”
Vanderbilt appears to be intent on using Washington differently than he was used at North Carolina. He’ll be on the perimeter more than he was in his three seasons at North Carolina–in which he took 40 total shots from beyond the arc. He’ll have more responsibility as a shot taker.
He’ll also get to be himself more than he’s been able to for the entirety of his career.
“I think UNC tried to make him a bruiser big that’s back down, basically what Armando [Bacot] was,” Nickel said. “That’s not his game. He can do that. He can get to a hook. He can do those things, but that’s not the way he wants to play. I think with us he has an opportunity to show a lot more of what he’s best at.”
If Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington’s past use of personnel is any indication, Nickel’s evaluation of Washington and how he can best be used could translate into game action.
A Byington center doesn’t put his back to the basket as much as any other center. They’re often playing in the pick and roll. They’re often running. They’re often spacing the floor and looking to make the extra pass, as well. When Byington said that, Washington listened.
“Coach B, he really told me that this will be a great fit for me,” Washington told Vandy on SI. “I’m a guy that’s able to get out in transition. I can space the floor. I can shoot threes. I’m a skilled guy. I love turnarounds, I love playing out of my turnarounds in the faceup game. So, he backed it up with the film and what he let guys do and assured me that I’d be able to have the freedom to do that.”
Maybe Washington had the occasional leeway to pull up for a 3 at North Carolina, but he couldn’t do it without worrying what North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and his staff would say or do on the bench.
If it went in, Washington was fine. If it didn’t, then he was likely heading to sit over there with those guys while former Vanderbilt big man Ven-Allen Lubin went into the game for the Tar Heels.
The 6-foot-10 forward has believed his smooth mechanics could translate to a consistent addition to his game that allows him to contribute outside the paint.
“I’ve always been a shooter,” Washington said. “It’s just all about having the freedom to shoot more and just having the confidence to not worry about if you miss the next shot.”
Watching Washington play pickup in the summer or work out in Gary, Indiana, is like watching a wing rather than a big man. It’s watching a player looking to redefine his identity as a player.
Perhaps he’s found the perfect marriage as he looks to do that. His coaching staff at Gary West Side allowed him to perform freely. It appears as if the Vanderbilt staff has, too.
“He’s gonna be on the inside,” Byington said, “But he's not only gonna be on the inside.”
Nickel–a 42.0% 3-point shooter in 2024-25–appears to believe that’s the right decision. .
“I’ve done countless unseen hours in the gym with this dude,” Nickel said, “And he shoots it the same type of caliber I shoot it. This dude can shoot the ball and I think he just needs to be in a situation where he’s at the top of the floor, he’s away from the bucket.”