Vanderbilt Commodores

Potentially Historic Day Awaits Vanderbilt: The Anchor, March 16, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt forward JaQualon Roberts (24) celebrates with Jordan Williams (10) after scoring against Texas during a NCAA college basketball first round game at the men’s Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt forward JaQualon Roberts (24) celebrates with Jordan Williams (10) after scoring against Texas during a NCAA college basketball first round game at the men’s Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday has the potential to be a huge day for Vanderbilt’s athletics department.

On top of the Commodores final game of SEC baseball’s opening week of conference play, the Vanderbilt men and women basketball teams will learn their NCAA Tournament fates.

The NCAA Men’s Tournament will have its 68-team bracket announced at 5 p.m. on CBS, while the NCAA Women’s Tournament will have its bracket announced a little later in the evening at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Both Vanderbilt basketball teams are expected to receive invitations to their respective big dances. The only drama left now are the specific details of who, what, when and where?

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Baseball: No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 25 Auburn, 2 p.m., SECN+

Women’s Tennis: Vanderbilt at No. 2 Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Bowling: Vanderbilt at Music City Classic

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Baseball: No. 16 Vanderbilt 8, No. 25 Auburn 6

Men’s Tennis: Kentucky 4, Vanderbilt 2

Doubles
1. Jack Loutit and Eli Stephenson (Kentucky) def. No. 28 Ross and Nathan Cox (Vanderbilt) 7-5
2. Martinez Gomez/Panarin (Vanderbilt) def. Ghibaudo/Weekes (UK) 7-6 (5)
3. Charlap/Ruger (Vanderbilt) def. Breysach/Cosnet (UK) 6-4

Singles
1. No. 70 Ghibaudo (Kentucky) def. Cox (Vanderbilt) 6-2, 6-3
2. No. 121 Loutit (Kentucky) def. Panarin (Vanderbilt) 6-3, 6-4
3. No. 53 Weekes (Kentucky) def. Martinez Gomez (Vanderbilt) 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3
4. Ross (Vanderbilt) def. No. 105 Cosnet (Kentucky) 6-1, 6-4
5. Ruger (Vanderbilt) vs. Rankin (Kentucky) 6-0, 3-6, 1-0, unfinished
6. Stephenson (Kentucky) def. Hugo Coquelin (Vanderbilt) 6-0 6-2

Bowling: Vanderbilt at Music City Classic, 2nd Place

Lacrosse: No. 14 James Madison 20, Vanderbilt 8

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

  • 168 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

"He might be arrogant, might be a little stubborn, he might not have good body language—say what you want. But don't say he's not tough."

Jay Cutler's HS coach Bob Clayton

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Basketball