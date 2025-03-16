Potentially Historic Day Awaits Vanderbilt: The Anchor, March 16, 2025
Sunday has the potential to be a huge day for Vanderbilt’s athletics department.
On top of the Commodores final game of SEC baseball’s opening week of conference play, the Vanderbilt men and women basketball teams will learn their NCAA Tournament fates.
The NCAA Men’s Tournament will have its 68-team bracket announced at 5 p.m. on CBS, while the NCAA Women’s Tournament will have its bracket announced a little later in the evening at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Both Vanderbilt basketball teams are expected to receive invitations to their respective big dances. The only drama left now are the specific details of who, what, when and where?
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 25 Auburn, 2 p.m., SECN+
Women’s Tennis: Vanderbilt at No. 2 Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Bowling: Vanderbilt at Music City Classic
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: No. 16 Vanderbilt 8, No. 25 Auburn 6
Men’s Tennis: Kentucky 4, Vanderbilt 2
Doubles
1. Jack Loutit and Eli Stephenson (Kentucky) def. No. 28 Ross and Nathan Cox (Vanderbilt) 7-5
2. Martinez Gomez/Panarin (Vanderbilt) def. Ghibaudo/Weekes (UK) 7-6 (5)
3. Charlap/Ruger (Vanderbilt) def. Breysach/Cosnet (UK) 6-4
Singles
1. No. 70 Ghibaudo (Kentucky) def. Cox (Vanderbilt) 6-2, 6-3
2. No. 121 Loutit (Kentucky) def. Panarin (Vanderbilt) 6-3, 6-4
3. No. 53 Weekes (Kentucky) def. Martinez Gomez (Vanderbilt) 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3
4. Ross (Vanderbilt) def. No. 105 Cosnet (Kentucky) 6-1, 6-4
5. Ruger (Vanderbilt) vs. Rankin (Kentucky) 6-0, 3-6, 1-0, unfinished
6. Stephenson (Kentucky) def. Hugo Coquelin (Vanderbilt) 6-0 6-2
Bowling: Vanderbilt at Music City Classic, 2nd Place
Lacrosse: No. 14 James Madison 20, Vanderbilt 8
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
- 168 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
"He might be arrogant, might be a little stubborn, he might not have good body language—say what you want. But don't say he's not tough."- Jay Cutler's HS coach Bob Clayton