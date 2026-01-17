Rebounding Struggles Continue in Vanderbilt Basketball’s Second Consecutive Loss

NASHVILLE – Florida center Alex Condon missed his second free throw in his trip to the line with a little under 10 minutes left in the first half in Vanderbilt’s loss to the Gators. The ball was rebounded by Florida’s Thomas Haugh, who tipped it to Xavien Lee for a three-pointer. It was one of the most frustrating plays for Vanderbilt defensively, allowing three points that were easily preventable, but the play was a microcosm of the game.

Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington cited that play in his postgame press conference as one of the notable difference makers.

“I was really disappointed in the free throw rebound in the first half where they tipped it out and made the three,” Byington said.

In a 98-94 loss, there could be a couple different things one could point to as the reason why Vanderbilt lost to Florida Saturday afternoon. One of those is the rebounding differential. Vanderbilt was coming off a loss to Texas in which it lost the rebounds by 18. Saturday, the Commodores were outrebounded 40-26. And the Xavien Lee three-pointer off an offensive rebound was perhaps the biggest one.

The offensive glass was more specifically where Vanderbilt got hurt the most. Florida won the offensive boards 13-6, but it was the second chance points that packed a punch against Vanderbilt. The Commodores were outscored by 14 in second chance points, 22-8. In a four-point loss, that is a point that is to be emphasized.

Rebounding has started to become a negative trend for Vanderbilt since the start of conference play. In three of the five conference games, Vanderbilt has been outrebounded by 11 or more. In just one of the five games has Vanderbilt won the rebound battle by more than one.

What is the fix to the issues on the glass? It could just be being tougher and more aggressive in pursuing rebounds. It could be just having more heart than the opponent with maybe some schematics sprinkled in.

“There’s not really much you can say other than you just got to get the ball. Florida is considered to be one of, if not, the best rebounding team in the country. So we knew that was a strong point for them coming into the game,” Vanderbilt guard Tyler Nickel said. “It’s one thing to know it, it’s another thing to actually do what it takes in the game.”

It is not all doom and gloom or reason to freak out, though. It is still mid-January, so there is plenty of room for improvement defensively and in rebounding. Another thing that is important to know is that Florida’s length, size and toughness on the glass is something that very few teams in the sport have.

Vanderbilt knows it had its chances to win Saturday despite the difference in rebounding, but it fell just short. Had a few plays gone a different way, the Commodores could have come out victorious despite all of the aforementioned struggles. Vanderbilt has the offense to overcome it, it is a matter of whether it can string key stops on defense together to overcome its vulnerabilities.

“A lot of rebounding is just heart. You got to go out and grab the ball. You got to hit them first then go get the ball,” Nickel said. “Our standard is to be the best team in the country. To be better than every team in the country at whatever points you want to point to, and we weren’t tonight. So, we got to get it right.”

