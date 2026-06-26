Source: Duke Miles Signs With Philadelphia 76ers

Vanderbilt basketball just added another player to the list of alumni in the NBA. Vanderbilt basketball guard Duke Miles has signed an Exhibit 10 undrafted free agent deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his father, Marcus told Vandy On SI.

He is the second Commodore to sign a deal as an undrafted player. Former Vanderbilt big man AK Okereke signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers just minutes after the 2026 NBA Draft concluded Wednesday night.

Miles was one of the leaders of Vanderbilt’s 2025-2026 basketball team that made its way to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Miles averaged 16.1 points per game, 4.5 assists per game and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Miles was a certified scorer on Vanderbilt, getting a lot of his production from driving to the basket. He has the ability to make threes, but he will probably have to raise his 34.8% three-point shooting if he wants to make an impression on an NBA roster. Miles shot 43.5% from the floor during the duration of the season as he led Vanderbilt to a 27-9 record and a runner-up in the SEC Tournament.

Miles’ season high was his 30-point performance against Tennessee in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament. Miles was an unstoppable force that day as he shot 11-for-14 from the floor and made four of his five three-pointers.

But Miles is more than just a scorer. He showed his ability to defend this past season, too. One of the things that made Vanderbilt’s backcourt of Miles and Tyler Tanner so great was the defensive skillset of the two. Miles averaged 2.6 steals per game this season and was a major part of Vanderbilt’s success on the defensive end of the floor. His steal ability would help create transition offense for vanderbilt, paving the way for Miles to score or assist on made shots.

Miles was not projected to be drafted in this year’s draft by most mock drafts, but he was listed as one of the better undrafted free agent options, and for good reason. The Commodore guard transferred from Oklahoma to Vanderbilt ahead of this past season and found a home in head coach Mark Byington’s system.

Miles seems like he is comfortable with the high-scoring, fast pace that many teams play in the NBA in the modern day. If he adjusts well to the pros, who knows where his career could get him.

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