Spokesman: Duke Miles "Not Expected" To Play Against South Carolina

Vanderbilt star Duke Miles will miss Saturday's SEC opener against South Carolina due to an undisclosed reason, per a Vanderbilt spokesman.

The indication is that Miles' injury is a "leg" injury. Miles missed Vanderbilt’s non-conference finale against New Haven on Dec. 29 with an "illness." Vanderbilt listed Miles as “questionable” prior to the game, but he did not make an appearance in the game. It was the only game that Miles missed this season.

The Vanderbilt guard was seen on the sideline in street clothes on Saturday.

Friday night’s SEC availability report listed Miles as questionable for Saturday’s game against South Carolina. The Vanderbilt guard went through practice throughout the week prior to Vanderbilt’s SEC opener, though.

Miles is Vanderbilt’s leading scorer and averages 17.1 points, 4.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. The veteran guard is shooting 48.8% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt is Miles’ third college stop, but has been his most successful thus far. The Vanderbilt guard took the jump from the midmajor level to the SEC last season, but was often used as a complementary player to eventual lottery pick Jeremiah Fears.

That role isn’t one that Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington thought Miles was limited to. When Byington scouted him before Vanderbilt’s matchup with the Sooners he saw the capability for more within Miles’ game.

“He kind of was stuck in the offense playing with the lottery pick,” Byington said. “We were worried about him, especially if he was being used more and kind of used in a different way. He is a guy that can impact the game offensively, make shots. He’s very cerebral. Like, a high level intelligence that’s very impressive.”

Byington’s evaluation has paid off as Miles has transformed into a star for Vanderbilt. He'll have to do without him against South Carolina, though.