Takeaways From Vanderbilt Basketball’s 104-75 Win Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt Basketball remains undefeated after taking down Arkansas-Pine Bluff 104-75 at Memorial Gym on Saturday. While the Golden Lions kept things close in the first half, the Commodores took control out of the locker room, cruising to a stress-free victory.
This team can score the basketball
With another offensive onslaught Saturday, Vanderbilt has reached triple digits in scoring in three-of-four games so far in 2025. Duke Miles led the way with 20 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, with Devin McGlockton right behind him with 17. Though against weaker competition, Byington’s fast paced offense has looked unbeatable at times so far this season.
Despite shooting just 32.4% from behind the arc Saturday, Vanderbilt still eclipsed the 100-point mark, a testament to its ability to score in a multitude of ways. Second-chance points were key for the Commodores against the Golden Lions, as the team snagged 19 offensive rebounds compared to Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 8.
No Frankie, no problem
Frankie Collins was inactive Saturday with a lower body injury, but his absence wasn’t overly felt. Tyler Tanner and Miles carried the bulk of the ball-handling duties, each taking on a bigger role in the playmaking game. The pair combined for 15 assists — 9 for Tanner and 6 for Miles — while also scoring 32 points as a duo.
Collins brought strong ball handling skills and physical defense to Vanderbilt’s backcourt in the team’s first three games, and his injury is something to monitor going forward.
This is the team Mark Byington wanted
Byington had to play the hand he was dealt last year, arriving at Vanderbilt with limited time to build a roster through the transfer portal. Having a high usage scorer like Jason Edwards worked in stretches, but Byington’s preferred system emphasizes high-tempo ball movement and limited isolation scoring.
This year’s group fits that identity to a tee. With seven or eight players capable of scoring 15 points on a given night, Vanderbilt may lack a single high-volume scorer, but it has gained balance, improved ball movement, and better team defense. As chemistry continues to build, that style will only sharpen.
Memorial is still searching for energy
After both Byington and Vanderbilt Women’s basketball coach Shea Ralph voiced frustration over the attendance at Memorial Gym in the past week, the stands remained sparse on Saturday. Outside of the front row and a cluster of about 10 students in banana costumes, the student section was largely empty for most of the afternoon.
Perhaps fans assumed the Commodores would cruise through another easy buy game. Maybe it’s an effect of fans being invested in Vanderbilt football this late in the season for the first time in a while. Either way, it’s not an issue expected to linger once SEC play begins.
AK Okereke appears to have the edge over Jalen Washington
While Washington entered the season as the presumed starting center, it’s been Okereke who’s impressed most early on. The Cornell transfer has started three-of-four games for Byington, averaging 12 points. Though undersized for a traditional big, Okereke has provided physicality in the paint and has held his own on the interior.
Washington, touted as a stretch five capable of spacing the floor and running in transition, has been more one-dimensional through four games. He played 14 minutes Saturday compared to Okereke’s 25, scoring only one basket. Washington’s size and rim protection will be needed — especially once SEC play ramps up — but so far, Okereke has been the more impactful player on both ends.
Mike James is slipping out of the rotation
After delivering solid minutes off the bench during Vanderbilt’s scrimmages, Mike James appears to have fizzled out of Byington’s rotation. James was on the bench until garbage time against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and the NC State transfer has looked a step slow when on the court so far in 2025, despite scoring five points late in Saturday’s contest. He played only four minutes Wednesday against Eastern Kentucky after sitting out against UCF the game before.
Clearly behind Tanner, Miles and Collins on the depth chart, James looks to have some work to do if he wants to earn playing time in a crowded backcourt. Though more of a forward than a guard, true freshman Chandler Bing looked good in 15 minutes against the Golden Lions and might be on his way to taking James’ spot in the rotation going forward