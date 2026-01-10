Three Keys and A Prediction: Vanderbilt vs. LSU

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball looks to keep the good times rolling on Saturday.

The Commodores face off against LSU in a game that will be a litmus test of sorts for the Tigers and will have an opportunity to move to 16-0 with a win. Vanderbilt is likely to be favored significantly. Here’s what it’s going to take as well as what we think will happen.

Keep the bigs on the floor

Alabama didn’t have the horses to really shine a light on any of Vanderbilt’s potential interior weaknesses, but it did do something to it that’s concerning.

Within the context of a game that was dominated by stoppages, the foul trouble that Vanderbilt’s bigs were in wasn’t as jarring as it could’ve been. It still matters as an ongoing evaluation of its frontcourt continues, though.

Jalen Washington, Devin McGlockton and AK Okereke each had to be handled carefully by Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington on Wednesday night—all of which ended the game with four fouls or more, too.

Vanderbilt has seen bigs better than LSU’s and has a chance to see a frontcourt resurgence against them.

Make LSU settle

Here’s a pertinent stat; LSU is No. 20 in the country in two-point percentage. It’s No. 207 in 3-point percentage. So, as simple as it is, Vanderbilt’s got a chance to break this thing open if it forces LSU to settle for more than a fair amount of shots from beyond the arc.

LSU has just two rotation players–Max Mackinnon and Jalen Reed, who are both shooting over 40%–shooting over 30% from 3-point range. It’s a stat that indicates that LSU’s formula to winning on Saturday is making this thing as physical as possible and getting to the free throw line.

Matt McMahon’s team has been good at that throughout the course of the season and scores just 24.3% of its points from the 3-point line–which is 332nd in the country.

Run and break the game open

LSU–which is 172nd in tempo–wants this to be a more methodical, physical game in which most points come in the half court. If Vanderbilt is going to win big, there’s going to be plenty of possessions and transition opportunities for it.

McMahon’s team turns it over a fair amount and will likely give Vanderbilt some free points.

Vanderbilt can win without that, but if it’s going to win significantly it’s likely to do it largely in part due to the speed of the game.

Prediction: Vanderbilt: 83, LSU: 67

LSU may slow Vanderbilt down a bit with its size and physicality, but Vanderbilt is significantly more talented than LSU, particularly if LSU is without leading scorer Dedan Thomas–who will likely be on Friday’s injury report in some way.

If Vanderbilt doesn’t look past the task at hand Saturday, it should be able to handle it.