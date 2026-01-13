Three Keys and a Prediction: Vanderbilt vs. Texas

NASHVILLE—NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball looks to keep the good times rolling on Wednesday.

The Commodores face off against Texas in a game that will be a litmus test of sorts for them as they look to prove the validity of their 16-0 record and to move to 17-0 for the first time in program history. Vanderbilt is likely to be favored significantly, but will have to fight for a win.

Here’s what it’s going to take as well as what we think will happen.

Keep everyone on the floor

Texas has its flaws, but it can magnify Vanderbilt’s because of its biggest strength.

The Longhorns attempt the most free throws per game relative to its field goal attempts, which could be bad news for Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt is deep enough to withstand some foul trouble, but it has had trouble keeping Devin McGlockton, Jalen Washington and AK Okereke on the floor at times.

If things are going to get hairy for Vanderbilt on the road on Wednesday, it will almost inevitably be because of foul trouble.

Don’t settle for bad analytical shots

Vanderbilt has generally been a machine in the analytics because of the way it plays and Texas is outside the country’s top 100 in defense, but Texas has the ability to make it non-analytical if it conforms to the Longhorns’ style of play.

Texas’ length and size has allowed it to be eighth in the country in opponent two-point distance, meaning it’s the eighth-best team in the country at forcing long twos. Vanderbilt doesn’t often settle for bad ones inside the arc, but it will have to avoid doing so against a team that can often force bad ones.

Time to see if Vanderbilt can play true to its identity.





Keep Texas off the offensive glass

Almost as if it’s an old Buzz Williams team at Texas A&M, Texas is 17th in the country in offense while being 179th in 3-point shooting. How? It’s 21st in the country in offensive rebounding.

Vanderbilt’s defensive rebounding has been nearly elite to this point, but its matchup with Alabama indicated that the jury still may be out on it in some ways. If Vanderbilt’s bigs are in foul trouble, Texas’ prolific offensive rebounding can alter the game on Wednesday.

Time for Vanderbilt’s bigs to show up and allow it to win this game.

Prediction: Vanderbilt: 81, Texas: 78

Vanderbilt is going to experience a litmus test of sorts on Wednesday as it takes on its most difficult road test to date and is tested in the frontcourt in a way that it’s rarely been tested to this point.

It’s hard to bet against Vanderbilt at this stage–particularly if foul trouble creeps up on it–but it might have to grind it out on Wednesday.