Vanderbilt Basketball's Brown Granted Extra Year Of Eligibility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt senior forward Clevon Brown has been granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and will be able to compete for the Commodores in the 2020-21 season.

Brown averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in nine games before his season was cut short with a knee injury against Liberty on Dec. 14.

"We're really excited that Clevon has been granted an extra year of eligibility and would like to thank our entire support staff for their diligence in helping to make this come to fruition," said Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse. "Clevon was beginning to establish himself as a leader on both ends of the floor before his injury, and I look forward to him continuing his personal development on and off the court."

The return of Brown adds another experienced player and an inside presence to a roster that desperately needs help inside.

The Commodores are still in contention for three recruits who would add presence inside for Stackhouse his squad next season, but in recruiting, nothing is a given until those players are signed.

William Jeffrees, a four-star 6'7" power forward from McDowell High School in Erie, Pa. will make his decision soon and has Vanderbilt in his final ten along with Baylor, Virginia, Penn State, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Notre Dame, Villanova, and Northwestern.

In-state product Akeem Odusipe, a 6'8" three-star power forward from Knoxville Catholic in Knoxville, is reportedly high on the Commodores list, and Odusipe appears interested in Vanderbilt. He has given no timetable for a possible decision.

Dylan Cardwell, 6'10" four-star center from Powder Springs Ga. also remains high on Vanderbilt and would be a massive addition to the Commodores should Stackhouse manage to sign him in this recruiting class.

While the future of the 2020-21 college basketball season is still up in the air thanks to the COIVD-19 situation, the Commodores must continue to work on adding more inside talent when the restrictions on recruiting are fully lifted. Still, for now, it is a positive sign that players are interested in and paying attention to Vanderbilt.

