CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Basketball's Brown Granted Extra Year Of Eligibility

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt senior forward Clevon Brown has been granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and will be able to compete for the Commodores in the 2020-21 season.

Brown averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in nine games before his season was cut short with a knee injury against Liberty on Dec. 14.

"We're really excited that Clevon has been granted an extra year of eligibility and would like to thank our entire support staff for their diligence in helping to make this come to fruition," said Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse. "Clevon was beginning to establish himself as a leader on both ends of the floor before his injury, and I look forward to him continuing his personal development on and off the court."

The return of Brown adds another experienced player and an inside presence to a roster that desperately needs help inside.  

The Commodores are still in contention for three recruits who would add presence inside for Stackhouse his squad next season, but in recruiting, nothing is a given until those players are signed. 

William Jeffrees, a four-star 6'7" power forward from McDowell High School in Erie, Pa. will make his decision soon and has Vanderbilt in his final ten along with Baylor, Virginia, Penn State, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Notre Dame, Villanova, and Northwestern.      

In-state product Akeem Odusipe, a 6'8" three-star power forward from Knoxville Catholic in Knoxville, is reportedly high on the Commodores list, and Odusipe appears interested in Vanderbilt.  He has given no timetable for a possible decision. 

Dylan Cardwell, 6'10" four-star center from Powder Springs Ga. also remains high on Vanderbilt and would be a massive addition to the Commodores should Stackhouse manage to sign him in this recruiting class. 

While the future of the 2020-21 college basketball season is still up in the air thanks to the COIVD-19 situation, the Commodores must continue to work on adding more inside talent when the restrictions on recruiting are fully lifted. Still, for now, it is a positive sign that players are interested in and paying attention to Vanderbilt. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Vanderbilt Football Players Earn Hampshire Honor Society Recognition

Five Vanderbilt Commodores student-athletes receive high academic honors in being recognized as Hampshire Honor Society recipients.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball's Austin Martin Goes No.1 In MLB Mock Draft

Martin wasn't the only Commodore taken in the first round of this MLB mock draft.

Greg Arias

Sports And The Virus As Advisory Committee Sets Course For Return

Before anyone thinks this is a political statement, it's not so take it for what's written.

Greg Arias

NCAA Could Produce Horse Tournament To Name March Madness Winner

Times are tough in the sports world, and people are turning to almost anything to fill their need for sports. Perhaps the NCAA should think of doing the same thing.

Greg Arias

Another Day Closer And More NFL Mock Draft News

As the 2020 NFL Draft draws closer, here's more mock draft news for fans.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Receiver CJ Boler Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

In a somewhat surprising move, Vanderbilt Commodores junior wide receiver CJ Boler has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Greg Arias

Monday Morning Downer: Why Sports Aren't Coming Back Soon

Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein went in-depth looking at the issues surrounding the possible return of sports, and it's not a pleasant look.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball, All-Time Commodore Favorites

Vanderbilt Baseball posted a question on their Twitter page that needed answering, and as always, it's open for debate.

Greg Arias

MLB Pitchers Paying For Overusing Fastballs, A Cautionary Tale For Colleges

Independent studies show MLB pitchers are doing more damage to their arms with the more velocity and fastballs they throw.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Hawkins Field Is A Gem For Commodores Fans

Hawkins Field, home to the Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has it's detractors based on its landlocked setting between Vanderbilt Stadium and Memorial Gym, but it is a baseball gem for sure.

Greg Arias