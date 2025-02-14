Vanderbilt Falls in 2OT to Mississippi State: The Anchor, February 14, 2025
Vanderbilt women’s basketball team had chance its losing streak, but instead saw its losing streak to three games after falling to Mississippi State in double overtime Thursday.
The Bulldogs (18-8, 5-7 SEC) outscored the Commodores 13-5 in the second overtime period to leave Memorial Gymnasium with an 85-77 victory.
The Bulldogs held Vanderbilt scoreless in the final 3:55 of Thursday’s game that ended with the Commodores on a 0-for-7 streak. The Commodores made just three total field goals in the overtime periods, including a 1-for-5 showing from beyond the arch.
Khamil Pierre led Vanderbilt’s offense with 24 points and 12 rebounds in 44 minutes of gametime. Madison Greene was second with 17 points and freshman Mikayla Blakes added 13 points and nine rebounds to Vanderbilt’s box score.
Vanderbilt will return to the hardwood court Sunday in a road game against Auburn. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Bowling: Vanderbilt at Mid-Winter Classic, 10 a.m., Jonesboro, Ark.
Women’s Tennis: Vanderbilt vs. Murray State, 11 a.m.; Vanderbilt vs Tennessee State, 3 p.m.
Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Music City Challenge, Nashville, Tenn.
Baseball: No. 16 Vanderbilt at Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Ariz., 7 p.m., MLB Network
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Women’s Basketball: Vanderbilt XX, Mississippi State XX
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
198 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“… They have been waiting a long time, most of them. Finally, Coach has come home. Beloved, loyal, unselfish and considerate Coach McGugin. The same smile. Those Irish eyes of blue, so big and kindly A lock of brown hair standing up in the breeze. Those same short steps … There is plenty of time in that better and of no defeats. Each day they will sit in the circle where the sun is always warm and the grass ever green. And when each Commodore comes out of the battle life, just a bit weary, Coach will stand up, pat him on the back and welcome him to the squad that never dies.”- The Vandy Gold
Check Us Out On:
· YouTube
· Threads
· Blue Sky