Vanderbilt Freshman Invited to USA Training Camp: The Anchor, May 21, 2025
Vanderbilt men’s basketball is on the upswing headed into coach Mary Byington’s second season, who has brought in a talented transfer portal class. But the talent already in Nashville is about to get better.
Freshman guard Tyler Tanner has been invited to the 2025 USA Basketball men’s U19 national team training camp next month. He’s one of 33 players expected to participate in the training camp and could compete for the team in the upcoming FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Tanner will be one of seven collegiate players to attend the training camp with L.J. Cason, Tony Duckett, Daniel Jacobsen, Morez Johnson Jr., Royce Parham and Tyrone Riley IV. Even if Tanner doesn’t make the team, he’ll get some up-close coaching from some of the sport’s best coaches.
The 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team will be led by head coach Tommy Lloyd (University of Arizona) and assisted by Grant McCasland (Texas Tech University) and Micah Shrewsberry (University of Notre Dame). Supporting as court coaches during training camp will be Hubert Davis (University of North Carolina), Nate Oats (University of Alabama) and Mark Pope (University of Kentucky).
Eight-time gold medal winner USA was drawn into Group D at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup and will square off against Australia, France and Cameroon.
- Former Vanderbilt men’s basketball star Shan Foster has been selected to the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame. Foster is Vanderbilt’s all-time leading scorer with 2,011 points and a school-record 367 three-pointers. During his high school career at Bonnabel High School, Foster was named the New Orleans Metro Most Valuable Player, all-district and first team all-state while averaging 23.4 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game in his senior season.
