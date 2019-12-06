Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith On Robertson Watch List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt sophomore Aaron Nesmith was one of 46 standout players named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s initial watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, presented to the men’s national player of the year.

Nesmith leads the Southeastern Conference in scoring (22.8 points/game), 3-point field goals made/game (4.4) and 3-point field goal percentage (.515), and is second in the nation in 3-point field goals made per game.

Since its founding in 1956, the USBWA has named a national player of the year. In the 1997-98 season, the award was named in honor of the legendary Oscar Robertson, "The Big O." In addition, the USBWA selects an All-America team and All-District teams, players and coaches of the year.

The 2019-20 Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented at the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta in April. The winner will be also be honored at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Mon., April 13, 2020. The association's Henry Iba Award (national coach of the year) and Wayman Tisdale Award (national freshman player of the year) winners will also be honored at the luncheon as well as the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the Tamika Catchings Award, honoring the women's national and freshman players of the year.

While all Division I players are eligible for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the USBWA board has chosen the players on the watch list to promote the award and give the membership, which votes on all USBWA awards, an early look at some of the best players in the country. In January, the USBWA will release a second watch list, followed by finalists after All-America balloting is complete in March. Last season, Duke's Zion Williamson was the recipient of both the Oscar Robertson Trophy and the Wayman Tisdale Award.

The USBWA formally expanded its All-America team to 15 players in 2019 and many of the players on this watch list will contend for All-America honors. In addition, the USBWA continues to name an Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week each Tuesday.

Nesmith is one of six players from the Southeaster Conference on this year's list.

Following is the complete 2019-20 Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List:

2019-20 OSCAR ROBERTSON TROPHY WATCH LIST

F Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt (6-6, 213, So., Charleston, S.C.)

G Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton (6-4, 195, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.)

G Cole Anthony, North Carolina (6-3, 190, Fr., New York, N.Y.)

C Udoka Azubuike, Kansas (7-0, 270, Jr., Delta, Nigeria)

G Desmond Bane, TCU (6-6, 215, Sr., Richmond, Ind.)

C Charles Bassey, WKU (6-11, 230, So., Lagos, Nigeria)

F Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida (6-10, 241, Gr., Orlando, Fla.)

G Jared Butler, Baylor (6-3, 190, So., Reserve, La.)

G Anthony Cowan, Maryland (6-0, 180, Sr., Bowie, Md.)

G Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati (6-5, 210, Sr., Wilmington, Ohio)

G Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy (6-1, 160, So., Birmingham, Ala.)

F Mamadi Diakite, Virginia (6-9, 224, Sr., Conakry, Guinea)

G Devon Dotson, Kansas (6-2, 185, So., Charlotte, N.C.)

F Anthony Edwards, Georgia (6-5, 225, Fr., Atlanta, Ga.)

G Jordan Ford, Saint Mary's (6-1, 175, Sr., Folsom, Calif.)

C Luka Garza, Iowa (6-11, 260, Jr., Washington, D.C.)

G Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson (6-5, 200, Sr., Grindavik, Iceland)

F TJ Holyfield, Texas Tech (6-8, 225, Sr., Albuquerque, N.M.)

G Markus Howard, Marquette (5-11, 180, Sr., Chandler, Ariz.)

G Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA (6-0, 170, Jr., Bayamon, Puerto Rico)

G Tre Jones, Duke (6-3, 185, So., Apple Valley, Minn.)

F/C Nathan Knight, William & Mary (6-10, 253, Sr., Syracuse, N.Y.)

F Anthony Lamb, Vermont (6-6, 227, Sr., Rochester, N.Y.)

G Jermaine Marrow, Hampton (6-0, 182, Sr., Newport News, Va.)

G Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky (6-3, 198, Fr., Garland, Texas)

G Skylar Mays, LSU (6-4, 205, Sr., Baton Rouge, La.)

G Sam Merrill, Utah State (6-5, 205, Sr., Bountiful, Utah)

F John Mooney, Notre Dame (6-9, 245, Sr., Orlando, Fla.)

F Zeke Nnaji, Arizona (6-11, 240, Fr., Hopkins, Minn.)

F Jordan Nwora, Louisville (6-7, 225, Jr., Buffalo, N.Y.)

F Reggie Perry, Mississippi State (6-10, 250, So., Thomasville, Ga.)

F Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga (6-11, 235, So., Belgrade, Serbia)

G Myles Powell, Seton Hall (6-2, 195, Sr., Trenton, N.J.)

G Payton Pritchard, Oregon (6-2, 190, Sr., West Linn, Ore.)

F Nick Rakocevic, USC (6-11, 225, Sr., Chicago, Ill.)

G Jordan Roland, Northeastern (6-1, 171, Sr., Syracuse, N.Y.)

F Marcus Santos-Silva, VCU (6-7, 250, Jr., Taunton, Mass.)

F Lamar Stevens, Penn State (6-8, 225, Sr., Philadelphia, Pa.)

C Jon Teske, Michigan (7-1, 265, Sr., Medina, Ohio)

F Tres Tinkle, Oregon State (6-7, 225, Sr., Missoula, Mont.)

F Obi Toppin, Dayton (6-9, 220, So., Brooklyn, N.Y.)

F Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State (6-9, 270, Jr., Westerville, Ohio)

G Cassius Winston, Michigan State (6-1, 185, Sr., Detroit, Mich.)

C James Wiseman, Memphis (7-1, 240, Fr., Nashville, Tenn.)

G McKinley Wright IV, Colorado (6-0, 196, Jr., North Robbinsdale, Minn.)

C Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown (7-0, 264, Sr., Istanbul, Turkey)