Vanderbilt's Lee Omitted from USBWA All-Region Team

Vanderbilt's Saben Lee was omitted from the United States Basketball Writers of America All-Region team announced on Tuesday.

As part of District IV, which covers Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, and encompasses all Division-I schools in those states

Lee, who led Vanderbilt to its three Southeastern Conference wins this season, is averaging 18.5 ppg, including a 31 and 38 point performance for the Commodores in their wins over LSU and Alabama respectively.

While Lee is certainly deserving of the honor, the list of those who were named to the team is also deserving.

Terry Taylor of Austin Peay was the only player from the state of Tennessee to be named to the squad, over Lee and other players from the University of Tennessee, Memphis and the other universities throughout the Volunteer State.

DISTRICT IV (KY, TN, MS, AL, GA, FL)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Calipari, Kentucky



ALL-DISTRICT TEAM (10)

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Devin Vassell, Florida State