What We've Seen and Heard About Vanderbilt Basketball: Post Summer Edition
Nashville–Mark Byington’s time to toy with every lineup and idea possible got smaller as Vanderbilt’s players left campus over the weekend and subsequently ended Vanderbilt’s summer basketball program.
Byington hasn’t stopped testing things to see what’s going to work for him at this stage, though. It doesn’t appear as if he’s particularly drawn to one lineup over another right now and he doesn’t seem to have ruled anyone out from playing their way into a role.
Here’s what we’ve heard and seen throughout the summer, though.
Backcourt
Tyler Tanner’s offensive skillset appears to be coming along how Vanderbilt would hope at this stage. The sophomore guard found ways to close games as a freshman, but was never a primary offensive option for Vanderbilt. These days he may not lead Vanderbilt in scoring, but his jump shot appears to be improved and he appears to have command of what Vanderbilt’s doing.
The buzz surrounding Tanner isn’t as loud as it was while he was a standout freshman last summer, but a year of experience and a summer of changed shooting mechanics appears to have done him well.
Vanderbilt hasn’t decided on starters, but it appears as if Frankie Collins would be the likeliest option to start at point guard for Vanderbilt if the season were to start today. Word is that Collins is a natural leader and has orchestrated things nicely for Vanderbilt’s offense. There’s some rumblings that the TCU transfer has flashed some perimeter shotmaking ability, which has been a perceived weakness in his game.
Perhaps Vanderbilt’s most intriguing late-summer development is Duke Miles’ emergence as more than just a catch-and-shoot piece offensively. The Vanderbilt staff has long believed that Miles was constrained while Oklahoma featured lottery pick Jeremiah Fears and forced its other pieces to play around his skillset. Miles consistently demonstrated his off-the-bounce ability two years ago at High Point and appears to have a path towards showing off that ability again, from a few indications.
Mike James isn’t the odds-on favorite to be Vanderbilt’s best player, but he has stretches of looking like its best player. When it’s all coming together for James–who will likely benefit from playing on the most talented team of his career–he’s a versatile two-way player capable of creating his own shot. Now that he’s healthy, he could be one of Vanderbilt’s go-to guys.
Vanderbilt freshman Jaylon Dean-Vines is likely too far down the depth chart to play significant minutes if everything goes to plan for Vanderbilt, but his athleticism and ability to get to the rim in transition have been impressive. He’ll likely have to develop in the halfcourt and get stronger in order to be a consistent piece down the line.
Wings
Tyler Nickel was perhaps Vanderbilt’s best player down the stretch of the summer and had a few practices–including the one open to Vanderbilt boosters–that were reminiscent of his outburst against Texas A&M, sources told Vandy on SI.
Nickel also appears to be more comfortable scoring off of two or three bounces, particularly stepping back. Vanderbilt’s improved shooting and his move to the three appears to be getting the 6-foot-7 wing more open shots than he had a season ago when he was often faceguarded on the three-point line.
Tyler Harris has flashed, but still appears to be more of a natural three than an off-the bounce scoring two. Miles and James appear to be more fit for that role at this stage, but Harris’ shotmaking off of different platforms and over contests is impressive. There’s still time for it all to click for the Washington transfer, but it’s easy to see what Vanderbilt likes in Harris.
Byington says that the next step for Harris is getting his shot off faster, whether that’s off the bounce or the catch. Harris said in the spring that his emphasis throughout the offseason was improving his off the bounce game. The Washington transfer missed Vanderbilt’s open session in front of boosters, but the indication is that he isn’t injured significantly.
Chandler Bing–like Dean-Vines–has done some nice things, but appears to be buried behind a few older guys at a position that Byington will likely use as a melting pot of sorts.
Bigs
Devin McGlockton isn’t necessarily the type to impress in practice as a result of his style of play, but when the lights come on he’ll do what he always appears to do. His move to the four will help his production, Vanderbilt says. No major movement thus far on McGlockton, which is a good thing.
Jalen Washington has provided Vanderbilt with some needed perimeter shooting and size. His best position defensively appears to be one where he’s roving and is able to block shots. He stood out in Vanderbilt’s pickup run that was open to donors.
Mason Nicholson came to Vanderbilt earlier this summer while needing to shed a few pounds and as Vanderbilt’s players went their separate ways, he was significantly leaner and looked to be in much better playing shape.
The wildcard is freshman big man Jayden Leverett, who appears to still have plenty of developing to do. Byington says he’s not willing to put a gauge on how many minutes the freshman will play because he’s rapidly improving, though. The likely outcome is that Vanderbilt raves about Leverett’s progress, but the experience of its other frontcourt pieces squeezes him out of a substantial role.