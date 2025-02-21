Where Vanderbilt Basketball is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Ole Miss Matchup
The Vanderbilt basketball (17-9, 5-8) program welcomes No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5) into Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday looking to avoid a three-game losing streak.
The Commodores have already enjoyed a significant turnaround under first-year head coach Mark Byington but can cement the year as a success by earning Vanderbilt's first NCAA Tournament appearance.
Here's how the Commodores stand with just three weeks until Selection Sunday.
Bracketology Outlook
ESPN
As of Friday morning Joe Lunardi has the Vanderbilt Commodores as one of the "Last Four In" in his current NCAA Tournament projection, along with Arkansas, Wake Forest and VCU.
Texas, West Virginia, San Diego State and Nebraska are just ahead of Vanderbilt in the "Last Four Byes" while Oklahoma, Georgia, SMU and North Carolina are the "First Four Out".
Lunardi projects the Commodores as an 11-seed, playing 11-seed Wake Forest in Dayton as a part of the "First Four" with the winner slotted to play 6-seed UCLA in Denver as part of the East Regional.
On3 Sports
James Fletcher of On3 Sports projects the Commodores as a 10-seed in the East Regional. Fletcher has Vanderbilt taking on 7-seed Kansas in Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Bracketology expert Jerry Palm projects Vanderbilt to draw a 10-seed and taking on 7-seed Illinois in Wichita as part of the South Regional.
Vanderbilt welcomes a Quad-1 opponent and top-25 ranked team into Memorial Gymnasium in the Ole Miss Rebels. How do the Commodores and Rebels compare according to analytics website KenPom?
KenPom Comparison
Offensive efficiency: Vanderbilt - 118.4 (30) | Ole Miss - 118.0 (35)
Defensive efficiency: Vanderbilt - 102.3 (76) | Ole Miss - 94.9 (16)
Tempo: Vanderbilt - 69.5 (71) | Ole Miss - 68.3 (132)
Strength of Schedule: Vanderbilt - +10.19 (40) | Ole Miss - +11.8 (26)