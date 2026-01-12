Where Vanderbilt Basketball Ranked in New AP Top 25 After Alabama, LSU Wins

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball is ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25, per the Monday afternoon release of the poll.

The Commodores moved up one spot to the ranking after a convincing week in which they knocked off Alabama and LSU and that indicated for the first time that they can win against elite teams. The No. 10 ranking is the program’s highest since its preseason ranking of No. 9 in 2011-2012. Vanderbilt will face Texas on Wednesday night as it looks to move to 17-0 and to break the record for the most wins to start a season in program history.

Vanderbilt is ranked above traditional powers like Michigan State, Arkansas, Louisville and Tennessee.

“We have a chance to have a good team,” Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said after the Commodores’ opener. “When you’re a coach you want hope for the season, you want optimism for the season. Some people lie about it, but I can say the truth and say I’m excited about this group. We’ll get better and better.”

Vanderbilt has put itself among the nation’s elite as a result of its 14-0 start to the season that includes wins over Wake Forest, SMU, Saint Mary’s, VCU, UCF, Western Kentucky and all of its buy game opponents. The Commodores’ rèsumè is among the strongest in all of college basketball as a result of their upper-quad wins as well as their drastic margin of victory in non-power five games.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Vanderbilt guard Duke Miles said after the Commodores’ Battle 4 Atlantis win over Saint Mary’s . “We’re trying to get to the end goal and March to be out there playing for a national championship, so that’s the main goal.”

As Vanderbilt has taken a leap in 2025-26–Byington’s second year at the helm–it does so with a roster including just three returning scholarship players in Tyler Tanner, Devin McGlockton and Tyler Nickel. All three of which have significant roles on a team that possesses an eight-man transfer class headlined by TCU point guard Frankie Collins, North Carolina big man Jalen Washington, Washington wing Tyler Harris, Miles and Cornell wing AK Okereke.

Vanderbilt finished last season with its first NCAA Tournament berth since the 2016-17 season after a 20-win season, but this team has all the signs of being better than that one.