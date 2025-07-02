Why Mark Byington believes Devin McGlockton is one of the SEC's hidden gems
Watching Devin McGlockton in 2024-25 was a microcosm of watching Vanderbilt basketball as a whole.
The 6-foot-7 junior was undersized in every matchup he was involved in as a five man. He was trying not to wear down. He was trying not to foul out. He was giving everything he had, but sometimes it wasn’t enough. It was sufficient enough times to get Vanderbilt to the NCAA Tournament, though.
McGlockton–who is as polite and gentle with his words as any Vanderbilt player–wouldn’t dare complain about his situation last season, but watching him and believing he was at his natural position would call your basketball intellect into question. He was as good as anyone in his situation could’ve been, but it was never right.
"I wasn't expecting to play the five coming into the season," McGlockton said on the Vandy247 podcast in the spring. "A couple guys went down and I just stepped up to the role. I played five in high school, basically my whole life and I just recently in college transitioned to the four. I am undersized, but I feel like I make up for that with my speed and strength."
McGlockton accounted for 46% of Vanderbilt’s minutes at center last season and just 18% of them at power forward. The Boston College transfer averaged 10.3 points on 56.8% shooting while leading the team with 7.9 rebounds per game.
Through all of that there was always a sense of wonder surrounding his game. There was a ‘what if.’ What if he could just play the four?
Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington appeared to wonder the same thing from the baseline at Memorial Gymnasium and built his roster so that it would be bigger and would have more length. As a result of Byington adding 6-foot-10 North Carolina transfer Jalen Washington and 6-foot-10 Jacksonville State transfer Mason Nicholson, he can test the theory.
The Vanderbilt head coach has a clear hypothesis as to how his experiment will play out.
“I think Devin McGlockton is gonna be one of the best players in the SEC next year,” Byington told Vandy on SI. “He did everything we asked of him last year. He would play the undersized big spot for us, but we’re gonna move him to a different position.”
That position is the one that McGlockton was meant to play all along. He’s downshifting and is becoming primarily a four man rather than continuing to be a five man. Byington says McGlockton will still have to eat some minutes at the five, but that’s no longer his position.
McGlockton paid his dues as Vanderbilt found its way to the NCAA Tournament last season with him as a fixture in the starting lineup. The giddiness in Byington’s voice indicates that he appreciates McGlockton’s willingness to make the selfless move. It also indicates that he believes the impact of him returning is greater than people realize.
“When Devin McGlockton was on the court I thought we were a top 20 team in the country,” Byington said. “When Devin wasn’t on the court, I don’t know where we were, but we weren’t top 20. We dropped a lot when he wasn't on the court. He was that important to us. It wasn’t just the stats. It was everything he did.”
Perhaps as Vanderbilt paces up and down the floor during its practices and live streamed pickup games, McGlockton will likely be there in a baggy shirt and some baggy shorts and won’t stick out. But when it matters, it appears as if his numbers will.
All is finally right for McGlockton again. Time to capitalize on that.