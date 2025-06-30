2025 Vanderbilt Football Opponent Preview, Game 10: Auburn
Last season, Vanderbilt surprised Auburn.
The Tigers were favored by eight over the Commodores heading into last year’s matchup, but in the end, Auburn did not even get to eight points.
Vanderbilt went into Auburn and won 17-7 in a rock fight. The two teams went back-and-forth in a defensive battle under Vanderbilt scored a late touchdown with a little over four minutes remaining to go up two scores and pull off the upset.
While Diego Pavia did not have his best performance of his collegiate career that day, he played a smart game and managed the game well when needed. Pavia completed just nine of his 22 passes for 143 yards, but his two passing touchdowns and 26 rushing yards were the difference.
Though Vanderbilt was outgained 327 yards to 227, the Commodores’ defense stood tall every down it needed to and came away with a victory.
Auburn’s inability to capitalize against Vanderbilt proved costly for the rest of its season as the loss to Vanderbilt turned out to be what kept the Tigers from becoming bowl eligible.
This season, Auburn is looking to get back to a bowl game. The Tigers have the same coaching staff as they had last season, with head coach Hugh Freeze going into his third year on the plains.
But this season, Auburn brings a new quarterback into the offense in Jackson Arnold.Arnold helped take Oklahoma to a bowl game last season, though the Sooners lost a tight game to Navy.
With the series history tied, the Commodores are looking for the lead in the all-time series and the second consecutive win over Auburn. Vanderbilt and Auburn are set to match up on November 8, 2025 in Nashville as a time and channel to be named at a later time.
Offense
Auburn brought in 19 transfers, but lost 23 to the portal. The good news, however, is that the majority of the players that left were not regular contributors. On the offensive side of the ball, the biggest difference this year is the quarterback position. Auburn added Oklahoma transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold. Arnold threw for 1,421 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions last season with the Sooners.
Auburn also added Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr., who is coming off a season where he had 56 receptions for 754 yards and three touchdowns with the Yellow Jackets.
Defense
The Tigers also got improvements on the defensive side of the ball, too. The reigning MAC defensive back of the year Raion Strader of Miami Ohio joined Auburn in addition to Maryland lineback Caleb Wheatland.
Schedule
Auburn starts the season with a quality resume-builder if it takes advantage of the opportunity. The Tigers travel to Baylor to start the season before returning home for two more nonconference games against Ball State and South Alabama. Auburn closes out its out-of-conference schedule in mid-late November against Mercer.
The start of SEC play will not be easy. Auburn starts conference play on the road against Oklahoma and Texas A&M then heads back home for a rivalry game against Georgia. Auburn will also visit Arkansas and Vanderbilt and host Missouri, Kentucky and the Iron Bowl against Alabama
Outlook
Auburn is coming off a frustrating 5-7 season where it probably feels like it left a couple wins on the table. Three of the seven Tigers’ losses came within one score where they had ample opportunities to win and become a bowl eligible team.
This season, Jackson Arnold will be the starting quarterback with the departure of Payton Thorne. The former Sooner should bring a different dimension to the Auburn’s offense with Arnold’s ability to run the ball. Last season at Oklahoma, he ran for 444 yards and three touchdowns. Going into this season, it is tough to forecast how Auburn will do, but the Tigers should be able to get back to a bowl game this season, it is just a matter of what quality bowl game they can find themselves in.
The Game
Date: November 8, 2025
Time: TBA
TV: TBA
Location: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
The Team
Head coach: Hugh Freeze (Third season)
Offensive coordinator: Derrick Nix (Second season)
Defensive coordinator: D.J. Durkini (Second season)
2024-2025 record: 5-7
2024 rankings: 29th in total offense, 31st in total defense
The School
Location: Auburn, Alabama
Founded: 1856
Enrollment: 33,885 (Fall 2024)
Nickname: Tigers
School colors: Orange and blue
Mascot: Aubie the Tiger
The Program
Series history: Series tied 22-22-1
Last bowl game appearance: 2023
Playoff Appearances: 0
National Championships: 2
The Schedule
August 29: at Baylor
September 6: vs Ball State
September 13: vs South Alabama
September 20: at Oklahoma
September 27: at Texas A&M
October 11: vs Georgia
October 18: vs Missouri
October 25: at Arkansas
November 1: vs Kentucky
November 8: at Vanderbilt
November 22: vs Mercer
November 28: vs Alabama