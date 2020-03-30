Bleacher Report Sends Vols To ACC, Much To The Delite Of Vanderbilt Fans

Conference realignment has been and often mentioned topic in college athletics, including some potential moves for the Southeastern Conference.

While most of the moves for fun or are jokes about one team or another, the possibility does exist form the Power Five conferences to make some additions to their current memberships as the landscape of sports in the NCAA continues to change.

On Monday, Bleacher Report released a 'just for fun" type article on some potential moves including one original member of the SEC.

The move involves the Tennessee Volunteers who the article has moving next door to the ACC.

If you have any presence in the college football social media landscape, over the past few years, you've heard Tennessee fans talk about how many Clemson players "should be playing for the Vols."

Trevor Lawrence's parents were Tennessee fans, and he wanted to play for the Vols as a kid. Travis Etienne heavily considered UT for a while during the recruitment process.

Tee Higgins grew up in the shadow of Neyland Stadium, as did Vols legacy Amari Rodgers, now a Clemson receiver and the son of Tennessee assistant and former national champion quarterback Tee Martin. Defensive end Justin Foster also makes this Big Orange List of Lamentations.

Why not give the Vols a chance to pay Clemson back on the field?

Tennessee enjoyed a nice second-half rebound in coach Jeremy Pruitt's second season as head coach, but the Vols are still blocked in the SEC East by Georgia and Florida. Jumping to the ACC would also give Tennessee a one-year hiatus from that every-year gauntlet against Alabama.

Yes, they'd probably have to play against Clemson, but the Vols actually may translate well in a rebuilding ACC. Putting them in that division would excite a fanbase itching to play important games again, and it isn't like putting them in the ACC would hurt the league.

A move by Tennessee wouldn't exactly add a powerhouse to the ACC, but it would be an ideal match. Clemson and Virginia Tech are quality geographical rivals, as are Virginia, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Georgia Tech.

If we're doing one-year switcheroos, this would make a lot of sense for all parties.

Commodore fans might rejoice at the thought of the Vols moving east to the ACC, but Alabama fans would be upset because they are enjoying every minute of watching the Tide win streak over the Vols- and current UT athletic director and reviled Vol Phil Fulmer- continue to grow.

