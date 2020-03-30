CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Bleacher Report Sends Vols To ACC, Much To The Delite Of Vanderbilt Fans

Greg Arias

Conference realignment has been and often mentioned topic in college athletics, including some potential moves for the Southeastern Conference. 

While most of the moves for fun or are jokes about one team or another, the possibility does exist form the Power Five conferences to make some additions to their current memberships as the landscape of sports in the NCAA continues to change. 

On Monday, Bleacher Report released a 'just for fun" type article on some potential moves including one original member of the SEC. 

The move involves the Tennessee Volunteers who the article has moving next door to the ACC. 

If you have any presence in the college football social media landscape, over the past few years, you've heard Tennessee fans talk about how many Clemson players "should be playing for the Vols."

Trevor Lawrence's parents were Tennessee fans, and he wanted to play for the Vols as a kid. Travis Etienne heavily considered UT for a while during the recruitment process.

Tee Higgins grew up in the shadow of Neyland Stadium, as did Vols legacy Amari Rodgers, now a Clemson receiver and the son of Tennessee assistant and former national champion quarterback Tee Martin. Defensive end Justin Foster also makes this Big Orange List of Lamentations.

Why not give the Vols a chance to pay Clemson back on the field?

Tennessee enjoyed a nice second-half rebound in coach Jeremy Pruitt's second season as head coach, but the Vols are still blocked in the SEC East by Georgia and Florida. Jumping to the ACC would also give Tennessee a one-year hiatus from that every-year gauntlet against Alabama.

Yes, they'd probably have to play against Clemson, but the Vols actually may translate well in a rebuilding ACC. Putting them in that division would excite a fanbase itching to play important games again, and it isn't like putting them in the ACC would hurt the league.

A move by Tennessee wouldn't exactly add a powerhouse to the ACC, but it would be an ideal match. Clemson and Virginia Tech are quality geographical rivals, as are Virginia, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Georgia Tech.

If we're doing one-year switcheroos, this would make a lot of sense for all parties.

Commodore fans might rejoice at the thought of the Vols moving east to the ACC, but Alabama fans would be upset because they are enjoying every minute of watching the Tide win streak over the Vols- and current UT athletic director and reviled Vol Phil Fulmer- continue to grow. 

     

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Basketball: What 2021 Might Look Like For The Roster

Now that Aaron Nesmith has officially declared for the NBA Draft and Saben lee is "testing the waters himself, what might the Vanderbilt Commodores roster look like in 2021.

Greg Arias

NCAA Warns Schools About Recruiting During COVID-19 Stoppage

Apparently some schools didn't get the message and have continued recruiting efforts despite the NCAA declaring this a dead period for recruiting during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Arias

Saturday Mash: Some Funny Tidbits From Sports

Saturday Mash: Some Funny Tidbits From Sports

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Golfer John Augenstein Named To Palmer Cup For Second Year In A Row

While the season is on hold, Vanderbilt's John Augenstein is still receiving honors, having been named to The Palmer Cup for the second consecutive year.

Greg Arias

The Dirty Business Of Basketball Recruiting Of Foreign Players

By now most every college sports fan has heard the name Tacko Fall, the 7'5" Senegal native, but have you hears the whole story?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball's Saben Lee Declares For NBA Draft

Saben Lee is declaring for the NBA Draft after making the announcement public via his Instagram account Friday morning, will not hire an agent and is "testing the waters."

Greg Arias

College Basketball Starting To Feel Financial Impact Of Shutdowns

It wasn't a matter of if, but when colleges would begin to feel the impact of the cancelation of conference tournaments and March Madness. That time is now.

Greg Arias

March Madness Played Out, Sports Illustrated Style

Pat Forde has gone the distance, playing out the 68 team field that might have been for the NCAA Tournament and March Madness. Did your team win it all?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball, Tim Corbin Keep Perspective

Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin and Commodores keeping perspective, looking forward.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Comments Aaron Nesmith Decision

Vanderbilt head men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse has issued a statement on Aaron Nesmith's decision to forgo his remaining eligibility with the Commodores and enter the NBA Draft.

Greg Arias