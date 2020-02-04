CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BREAKING: Vanderbilt Athletic Director Malcolm Turner Resigns

Greg Arias

Malcolm Turner has resigned as athletic director at Vanderbilt according to a statement released Tuesday morning by the university. 

The university accepted Malcolm Turner’s resignation as vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director.

“In a year of change and transition, it’s been a privilege to be a Commodore and witness firsthand the transformative power of the intersection of higher education and athletics. Vanderbilt Athletics has accomplished a great deal during my time at Vanderbilt, and the university’s athletics program and student-athletes are poised for future success,” Malcolm Turner said. “However, at the onset of this next critical phase of key Athletics initiatives and after considering certain family commitments important to me, I have elected to pursue new opportunities. I fully support what will surely be an exciting next chapter for Vanderbilt Athletics and wish the entire Vanderbilt family the very best going forward. Thank you.’”

“We appreciate Malcolm’s service to the university in support of our student-athletes and wish him the best in his future endeavors. We are grateful for the contributions he has made during his tenure,” Susan Wente, interim chancellor and provost, said.

Turner took over as athletic director Feb. 1, 2019, and served in that position for just over one year.

USATSI_13702313
Nov 23, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores director of athletics Malcolm Turner during the first half of the Vanderbilt Commodores game against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Speculation that there were issues inside the athletic department at Vanderbilt have been ongoing for several months and those rumors of a potential split grew louder this past weekend when Turner was seen in Miami attending the Super Bowl after missing the Commodores' home basketball game against Florida and the Vanderbilt baseball banquet, both of which took place in Nashville Saturday night.  

Turner's departure now leaves the Commodores in search of their third athletic director in just over a year and puts a cloud over Turner's announced plans for facilities upgrades on all athletic facilities at the university.  

The biggest part of those potential upgrades surrounds Vanderbilt Stadium, which has not had a major upgrade since 1981 and is woefully behind all the other football facilities in the Southeastern Conference and other Power 5 programs around the nation.  

During his one year as athletic director, Turner was responsible for the hiring of head men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse after firing Bryce Drew, and he also retained hed football coach Derek Mason, and threw his full support behind the coach, much to the displeasure of fans who wanted a change at the top of the football program.  

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Open Letter to Vanderbilt fans

Events of today brought me to write this open letter to fans of Vanderbilt athletics.

Greg Arias

Former Michigan Offensive Lineman Transfers to Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores have added another player to their roster on the offensive line with the announcement that Stephen Spanellis will transfer from Michigan and join the Commodores.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Makes History with First Female and First African-American Athletic Director in Conference History

Vanderbilt University has made history today with the announcement that Candice Storey Lee would become interim athletic director, replacing Malcolm Turner who resigned earlier this morning.

Greg Arias

Turner's Exit not Surprising to Some Close to Program

Malcolm Turner's exit had been speculated about over the weekend, but it appears that it was not as big of a surprise to those inside the Vanderbilt athletic department.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Freshman Pitcher Jack Leiter Working to get Better Everyday

Jack Leiter was one of the top high school pitching prospects in the nation last season. Now part of the Vanderbilt baseball program, Leiter is working hard honing his craft.

Greg Arias

Corbin Talks Jake Eder and Other Things Vanderbilt Baseball, Plus Ticket Information

Single-game tickets now on sale for Vanderbilt Baseball.

Greg Arias

Jake Eder Looking For Breakout Season for Vanderbilt Baseball

It's a nice problem to have if you are Tim Corbin and the Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Commit Donovan Kaufman to Announce Final Decision To Coaches Today

The biggest remaining recruit on the Vanderbilt football 2020 recruiting list is Louisiana safety, Donovan Kaufman. With National Signing Day this Wednesday, Kaufman is set to notify coaches of his decision today.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football gets First Commitment for Class of 2021

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason secured their first commitment for the class of 2021 late Saturday.

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores drop a home game to the Florida Gators with a score of 61-55.

The Vanderbilt Commodores drop a home game to the Florida Gators with a score of 61-55.

Zacheriah Williams