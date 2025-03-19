Clark Lea: 'I'm Not Going To Operate Out of Fear'
College football is always changing and one of the most recent aspects to undergo tweaking is the existence of the spring game. Coaches across the country have discussed and debated the value of the spring game leading some to go as far as canceling the event for fear of potential roster tampering or risk of injury.
Vanderbilt head coach affirmed his commitment to holding the Commodores' spring game on Tuesday as the team returned to action after spring break. Lea highlighted the community and the culmination feeling that the spring game brings as to why he's sticking with tradition.
"I think it's a great opportunity for our guys to work really hard for 14 practices and earn a 15th where we have a little celebration," Lea said. "I think it's also a great opportunity to connect with our community and our fanbase and I think those things are still important. I know there's fear of evaluation. I'm not going to operate out of fear. We're going to do what we think is best for our program. We're going to put our guys in the best position to be successful and spring games are a great way to wrap up what is a really tough sequence of 15 practices.
Vanderbilt's Black and Gold Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 at 1 p.m. CT at First Bank Stadium. Fans will get to enjoy the spring game inside the stadium for the first time since 2022 as the stadium's undergone renovations.