Clark Lea Updates Status of Eli Stowers and Diego Pavia Ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl

NASHVILLE— It looks like it will be one final ride for two all-time Vanderbilt football greats on

New Year’s Eve.

Clark Lea told local reporters on Sunday night that he expects Vanderbilt quarterback Diego

Pavia and Eli Stowers to participate in Vanderbilt’s Reliaquest Bowl game against Iowa.

“I don't have any reason not to,” Lea said on Sunday. “Obviously they've got great futures ahead

of them, but they're also great competitors and that's what has made them so special here. So I

anticipate them playing.”

The pair joined Vanderbilt ahead of the 2024 season and have a 17-8 record in their two

seasons at Vanderbilt. They’ve won against No. 1 Alabama before. They’ve put together the

most successful season in Vanderbilt football history alongside the best team in program history.

Time for them to see if they can check one final box before they depart from Vanderbilt’s

program and are on to the NFL. Stowers is projected to be among the first tight ends taken in

the spring NFL Draft while Pavia is a candidate to have his name called at some point in the

draft after a season that has put him squarely in the mix for the Heisman Trophy.

Pavia and Stowers led Vanderbilt to a 10-2 regular season in which the Commodores defeated

Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Missouri.

The core of former New Mexico State quarterbacks will now look to finish off their college

careers with the program’s first ever 11-win season and a win over Iowa.

“We're so excited to have this opportunity to close out a special season,” Lea said. “I think these

moments become really meaningful and emotional when you know the time and the place of

your final climb. That’s what we learned today. This group's earned the right to go play against a

really strong Iowa team.”

Pavia finished the regular season with 3,192 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, a

71.2 completion percentage, 826 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Stowers finished with a

career-high 62 receptions and 769 yards as well as four touchdowns and a long of 67 yards.

Time for one last outing for Vanderbilt’s two stars as they look to put the final touches on their

college careers.

“We're going to be together and have fun,” Lea said. “We need to make sure we keep mission

focused. And we want to go down and play our best game of the year on New Year's Eve. That

would be a lot

of fun.”

