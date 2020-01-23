Clemson Transfer Quarterback Chase Brice has Spoken With Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores are looking for a starting quarterback for the 2020 season, and have three recent signees either on-campus or set to arrive soon, but could they find one with a national championship ring in his possession?

Chase Brice, a 6'2" 230 redshirt junior-to-be who recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal has in fact spoken with Vanderbilt in regards to his possible transfer options.

You might remember Brice as the backup quarterback that saved the Clemson Tigers undefeated season in 2018, leading his team to a come-from-behind win against Syracuse to keep them unbeaten on their way to defeating Alabama for the National Championship.

"Yes, I have been talking with Vanderbilt," Brice said via text.

Though never a starter for the Tigers, Brice managed to amass 1, 023 passing yards and completing 82-of-136 career passes with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also added 30 career carries for 187 yards with a rushing touchdown for the Tigers.

While it was initially thought Brice, a Grayson, Ga. native would likely sign with the Georgia Bulldogs, that now seems less likely considering the addition of Wake Forrest transfer quarterback Jamie Newman to the Bulldogs roster.

Brice recently talked about his options in an interview published in The State a newspaper in Columbia, SC. and had this to say.

“The right fit for me that fits my abilities and strengths. An offense that is QB friendly. Not really worried about where it’s at this point. I’m looking everywhere,” Brice said. “A good coaching staff. I’ve been around a great coaching staff for three years, and I want to have the opportunity to continue that. Coaches that will put you in the best position to win, love their jobs and love coaching, enjoy coaching quarterbacks. Someone that I can really learn from and take a lot away from the next two years.”

While Brice has not made a final decision as of yet, the fact that the Commodores are at least in the discussion is a positive for head coach Derek Mason and his new offensive coordinator Todd Finch.

“There’s some Power 5 opportunities. To be honest I haven’t had any contact with anybody over at South Florida. I know it’s a hectic, busy time for them,” Brice said. “The next signing day is February 5th, so they’re probably trying to get guys that they need in some other spots, as well.”

“I was a backup here and the goal of this whole thing is to have that opportunity to go play. I’ll have my degree. I’m going to be graduating in May, so I can go into a grad program,” Brice said. “I already have some experience. I’ve been on some big stages and played against some pretty good teams, so that’s a big factor.”

Having experience in a Power Five conference would likely be an attractive selling point for Mason and his staff should Brice ultimately decide to join the Commodores.

