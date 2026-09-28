Column: The Path to Bowl Eligibility for Vanderbilt Football is Very Difficult

As Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea reflected on his team’s loss to Auburn, he admitted to something as he talked about the miscues the Commodores made on special teams Saturday.

“We can’t give up the points we gave up,” Lea said in reference to the 10-point swing Vanderbilt’s special teams gave away. “We’re just not going to be able to overcome that this year.”

The comment was in relation to the performance of the special teams, but it feels as though the latter part of his statement can be applied to this Vanderbilt team as a whole. The margin for error is much smaller than it was a season ago. In 2025, Vanderbilt could overcome multiple mistakes in all three phases and find ways to win the game. This year, that just is not the case.

That is not to be doom and gloom about the program, but it is to say that Vanderbilt is in a developmental year given who is at quarterback and given the chemistry and rhythm that is still being searched for on offense.

That showed in Vanderbilt’s loss to Auburn. A team that may have still had chances to overcome mistakes, but never actually did.

And looking at the road ahead for the next two months, Saturday's loss felt like it had an added layer of disappointment. With the schedule Vanderbilt has remaining, the game against Auburn was maybe one of the final three times the Commodores were walking into a game where coming away with a win was a very reasonable expectation for this roster.

But now sitting at 3-1, Vanderbilt is left to search for three more wins on its schedule to be a team that will compete in a bowl game. Winning three of the final eight games does not sound so difficult out of context. But in the SEC gauntlet, searching for three more wins carries the feeling of pulling teeth.

Of the final eight games, six of Vanderbilt’s remaining opponents are ranked No. 17 or higher in the latest AP poll: Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. Half of those are home, the other half are on the road.

The two teams left of the schedule that are not ranked in the Top 17 are Arkansas and Kentucky, where the Wildcats currently sit at No. 24 in the country. So yes, as of right now Vanderbilt only has one unranked opponent left on its schedule.

That is a brutal schedule, but the SEC has 10 teams ranked in the AP Poll. Vanderbilt’s schedule is more toward normalcy by SEC standards.

Finding three wins will not be easy for the Commodores. Vanderbilt should be able to get one of those three against Arkansas at home Oct. 17. But even then, finding a fifth win becomes murky. Kentucky on the road would be the next reasonable game to find a win but that is far from a guarantee.

To get to 6-6, Vanderbilt would have to win two games against ranked teams, possibly one if Kentucky is not ranked when the Commodores and Wildcats face off in Lexington.

Point is, the road to going just 3-5 the rest of the season is difficult. Fortunately for Vanderbilt, there are still two months in the season and the Commodores will continue to develop and improve as the season goes on. The team that lost Auburn over the weekend will almost certainly not be the same team when Vanderbilt hosts its in-state rival to finish the regular season.

But to get to that point and to win three games, Vanderbilt is going to need to make great strides of improvement. The defense showed signs of “getting closer” as Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard said. There is a gap still to be closed defensively, but that is not as big of a gap the Vanderbilt offense still has to close.

Vanderbilt’s offense will need to get off to faster starts throughout SEC play. The lack of starting, extending and finishing drives put Vanderbilt behind double digits at halftime. The Commodores were able to overcome it against NC State by a miracle, but they were not able to overcome it in their SEC opener.

If Vanderbilt does prove that it is improving in all phases each week, it could get to a point where 6-6 is not that difficult of a bar to meet. But until then, meeting the bowl eligibility threshold will feel like a mountainous climb.

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