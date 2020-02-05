CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Commodores add Another QB with Signing of JUCO Transfer Danny Clark

Greg Arias

The first official anchor to drop for Vanderbilt on National Signing Day, JUCO quarterback Danny Clark has signed with the Commodores. 

Originally signed by Kentucky in the 2016 recruiting cycle, Clark transferred from Lexington to Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Ms. where he threw for 2,166 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019.

Clark is a big, pocket passer, standing 6'4" and 223 pounds, and is a left-hander which is the opposite of the other three quarterbacks the COmmodores have added to their roster in this cycle. 

Clark will compete for the starting quarterback position for the Commodores against fellow JUCO transfer Jeremy Mussa and true freshmen Ken Seals and Michael Wright. 

Seals and Mussa are both enrolled in classes and on campus, and currently participating in any team activities. 

Clark brings a different skill set to the program in that he is a big presence compared to the other three while Seals and Mussa are accomplished passers and Wright is the dual-threat. 

Vanderbilt struggled with quarterback play in 2019, using four signal-callers during the season because of injuries and ineffective play and that is the one area where this team must improve in 2020 if their fortunes are to improve from their 3-9 mark last year. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Longtime Commit Will Sheppard Signs with Vanderbilt

There was some speculation that Will Sheppard might be having second thoughts and could flip away from Vanderbilt, and whether that is true or not, he is now a Commodore.

Greg Arias

Commodores add JUCO Defensive Lineman Raashaan Wilkins

The Vanderbilt Commodores add a defensive lineman as they go JUCO and sign Raashaan Wilkins.

Greg Arias

Commodores Hosts LSU still Looking to find a way to win

As the losses and injuries mounted, the Vanderbilt men's basketball team continued on and now other issues have placed questions in their path.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitter: LSU Tigers Edition

Here are some quick hitters for tonight's Commodores basketball game as they host the LSU Tigers to Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

National Signing Day 2020: Vanderbilt Commodores Official Tracker

It's finally here, National SIgning Day 2020 and we'll have the Vanderbilt Commodores covered here.

Greg Arias

The Situation at Vanderbilt Could get Worse Before it gets Better

The term "rock bottom" has been bantered about around the current situation surrounding Vanderbilt athletic, but brace yourselves, because we might not be there just yet.

Greg Arias

Open Letter to Vanderbilt fans

Events of today brought me to write this open letter to fans of Vanderbilt athletics.

Greg Arias

Former Michigan Offensive Lineman Transfers to Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores have added another player to their roster on the offensive line with the announcement that Stephen Spanellis will transfer from Michigan and join the Commodores.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Makes History with First Female and First African-American Athletic Director in Conference History

Vanderbilt University has made history today with the announcement that Candice Storey Lee would become interim athletic director, replacing Malcolm Turner who resigned earlier this morning.

Greg Arias

Turner's Exit not Surprising to Some Close to Program

Malcolm Turner's exit had been speculated about over the weekend, but it appears that it was not as big of a surprise to those inside the Vanderbilt athletic department.

Greg Arias