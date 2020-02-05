Commodores add Another QB with Signing of JUCO Transfer Danny Clark

The first official anchor to drop for Vanderbilt on National Signing Day, JUCO quarterback Danny Clark has signed with the Commodores.

Originally signed by Kentucky in the 2016 recruiting cycle, Clark transferred from Lexington to Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Ms. where he threw for 2,166 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019.

Clark is a big, pocket passer, standing 6'4" and 223 pounds, and is a left-hander which is the opposite of the other three quarterbacks the COmmodores have added to their roster in this cycle.

Clark will compete for the starting quarterback position for the Commodores against fellow JUCO transfer Jeremy Mussa and true freshmen Ken Seals and Michael Wright.

Seals and Mussa are both enrolled in classes and on campus, and currently participating in any team activities.

Clark brings a different skill set to the program in that he is a big presence compared to the other three while Seals and Mussa are accomplished passers and Wright is the dual-threat.

Vanderbilt struggled with quarterback play in 2019, using four signal-callers during the season because of injuries and ineffective play and that is the one area where this team must improve in 2020 if their fortunes are to improve from their 3-9 mark last year.