Current Commodores Football Player Accused of Two Sexual Assaults

Current Vanderbilt Commodore football player Randall Haynie is in the eye of the storm as allegations arose over the weekend naming he and two former Commodore players as having sexually assaulted or raped female students.

Haynie, a redshirt junior-to-be, has been accused by two female Vanderbilt students of having sexually assaulted one, and raping the other.

One of Haynie's accusers wrote in her Twitter post that she and the accused had watched a movie in her apartment when Haynie began making unwanted sexual advances before the victim was able to flee into another room and wait for Haynie to leave.

The second accuser, who also came forward via Twitter post, shared in very graphic detail her allegations that Haynie raped her.

"He knew that I not only did not want to have sex with him but that I was not in a position to give consent. He "took his opportunity" (a direct quote), given that I was very drunk at the time. Following him trying to slut-shame me, Randall refused to stay away from me," the alleged victim wrote in one message.

Vanderbilt University issued the following statement: "We are deeply committed to ensuring the safety of each and every member of our Vanderbilt community. Acts of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in any context are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Any reports of sexual misconduct are forwarded to the Title IX Office for follow-up."

Attempts to speak with head football coach Derek Mason were denied on Monday, with the athletic department referring requests to a statement made by athletic director Candice Storey- Lee through Twitter on Sunday.

This is a continuing story that will be updated periodically as more details become available.

