De'Ricky Wright Flips Commitment To Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores got big news late Tuesday just ahead of the start of the college football early signing period when four-star athlete De'Rickey Wright announced his decision to sign with the Commodores.

A product of Gadsden, Al. Wright was previously committed to Alabama before flipping to Ole Miss and now finally to Vanderbilt.

I spoke with Wright Tuesday afternoon via text to get his comments on his final decision and what it was that convinced him to flip to the Commodores.

"Everything honestly," said Wright. "Vanderbilt's recruited me since the beginning and I made the decision on my visit. They stuck with me through the whole recruitment and showed love."

Wright plans to play safety for the Commodores and will bring a new dimension with his size (6'4" 215) to that position.