De'Ricky Wright Flips Commitment To Vanderbilt

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores got big news late Tuesday just ahead of the start of the college football early signing period when four-star athlete De'Rickey Wright announced his decision to sign with the Commodores. 

A product of Gadsden, Al. Wright was previously committed to Alabama before flipping to Ole Miss and now finally to Vanderbilt.  

I spoke with Wright Tuesday afternoon via text to get his comments on his final decision and what it was that convinced him to flip to the Commodores. 

"Everything honestly," said Wright. "Vanderbilt's recruited me since the beginning and I made the decision on my visit. They stuck with me through the whole recruitment and showed love."    

 Wright plans to play safety for the Commodores and will bring a new dimension with his size (6'4" 215) to that position. 

Vanderbilt Baseball Leads Nation With Four Preseason All-Americans

Greg Arias

Collegiate Baseball names four Commodores preseason All-Americans ahead of the 2020 baseball season.

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Loyola-Chicago

Greg Arias

Here are some quick facts before today's Vanderbilt men's basketball game against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in Phoneix, as the two teams meet in the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Vanderbilt Men Looking For First-Ever Win Against Loyola-Chicago

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores are 0-3 all-time against the Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago on the hardwood. They get the change to change that tonight when the two teams meet in Phoenix this afternoon.

Early Signing Day Recruit Tracker: Vanderbilt Football 2020

Greg Arias

It's here, the early signing period of college football where recruits have a three-day window in which to sign their National Letters of Intent with the college of their choice and end their recruitment.

Stackhouse Knows Commodores Need More Physical Presence Inside

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse spoke about the Commodores lack of strong physical presence inside following the team's loss to Liberty Satruday night.

Seals Ranked Tenth Best Among Incoming SEC Freshman Quarterbacks

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt football commit lands in the top ten at his position in early rankings for potential incoming freshmen.

Former Vanderbilt Star Named To SEC Football All-Decade Team

Greg Arias

Jordan Matthews set records for the Vanderbilt Commodores and has been named to the SEC All-Decade Team by SDS.

Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt Baseball Reloading With 2020 Class

Greg Arias

Tim Corbin has turned the Vanderbilt baseball program into a machine. That machine is currently reloading with top talent in its 2020 recruiting class.

Recruiting Season Is Here For Vanderbilt Football

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason and his staff are on the road recruiting as the early signing period of college football begins this week. Who, and how many of the current list of commitments will sign with the Commodores this week is unknown.

Defending National Champs Preseason Number Two

Greg Arias

The defending national champions Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has been ranked second, behind only Louisville as the teams prepare for the start of the 2020 baseball season.