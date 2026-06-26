Exclusive: Why Clark Lea Gravitates Towards The Milwaukee Brewers and Their Mentality

NASHVILLE—In this building, Clark Lea has an unfamiliar perspective. He’s not in charge. He’s not responsible for anything that happens on the field. He’s merely here to observe everything that he possibly can.

In each of the last two summers, Lea has found himself at American Family Field in Milwaukee. He’s watched closely, asked questions and explored every avenue to learn from the systems that Brewers general manager Matt Arnold and Pat Murphy have used to become one of MLB’s most consistent teams.

Through Lea’s friend Chad Brownstein—an entrepreneur who is the father of former Vanderbilt walk-on Ryder Brownstein—Lea met Arnold and Murphy. Lea has since become “dear” friends with each of them and says goes to see them in Milwaukee and Arizona a few times a year.

Lea finds the friendships scintillating in themselves because of Arnold and Murphy’s personalities and his baseball background—which includes growing up around the Nashville Sounds, who his dad was the team doctor for and playing college baseball—but also finds their stories to be valuable.

“It was absolutely this idea that they’re a small market team, we're a small market team in terms of the resources relative to our peers,” Lea told Vandy on SI. “ I enjoy baseball in general, so I just like having a team to pull for, but I really appreciate the partnership we built there, to help strengthen the way we see our strategy to win, the way that we support winning on the field.”

Murphy and Arnold head a team that has become a consistent playoff contender despite a payroll that doesn’t contend with the biggest ones in baseball. Arnold has had to build rosters in the fallout of losing stars for financial reasons.

They’ve done it by prioritizing players that others undervalue due to physical traits, letting them play to their strengths, a nearly unmatched organizational buy in, utilizing numbers in a different way than everyone else and by emphasizing fundamentals more than other organizations do.

Sound familiar?

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea during Vanderbilt Football's Black and Gold Spring Game in FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University Saturday, April 18, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lea’s Vanderbilt football program is among the biggest underdogs in the country. It had to fight a dark history, budgetary limitations and a lack of success early in Lea’s tenure before finding its way to some success in 2024 and a breakthrough 2025 season—in which it broke the program’s record for most wins in a season. And it did it by leaning on underrecruited players that felt they had something more to prove, giving them a rallying cry and putting them in positions to succeed.

Lea already had that in mind without consulting the Brewers, but he’s been able to compare his philosophies to Milwaukee’s. By embracing the Brewers’ structures, Lea isn’t abandoning his own vision in regard to what it will take for his program to succeed—he’s merely refining it.

When Lea goes to Milwaukee, he often stops to watch Murphy lead through connecting with the Brewers’ players and sets the vision for how the team is going to operate day to day. When he’s not watching Murphy, Lea often heads “upstairs” to learn about how the organization approaches scouting and how they approach finding players that fit them well. He believes that everything he’s watching transcends an individual sport and can be useful as he looks to evolve his own program.

“For us, college football's not a real sophisticated enterprise. I think we're lagging behind the NFL in terms of the way we use analytics, the way we use data,” Lea said. “Why not Vanderbilt football to be at the forefront of that?”

It’s a similar question to the ones the Brewers have asked over the years, and it’s one that Lea and Brewers decision makers haven’t backed down from.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea speaks to his team after Vanderbilt Football's Black and Gold Spring Game in FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University Saturday, April 18, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite external skepticism, Lea believes he can make Vanderbilt into a national champion one day. He believes it can be the best program in the country. He’s always believed that, but is especially confident in it now that college football has changed drastically in regard to roster building and player compensation. The era gives his program an opportunity to double down on doing things differently.

The Brewers appear to believe that with a farm system that’s among the highest-rated in all of baseball and a contending major league team, they’re also set up for a sustainable future.

Perhaps, in some ways, the two operations have mirrored each other and will moving forward. If that’s true, it's good news for Vanderbilt.

“We’ve been able to kind of take some things we've learned from them,” Lea said. “We’re in a process now of thinking about—and we have data points too now from the Portal and NIL—all those things that are going on around us. Now we're starting to live in the wake of the last five years, where this has been the way of the world. We’re trying to evolve our approach to be as smart as we can, as strategic as we can be and field the best team to sustain and elevate success over time.”

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